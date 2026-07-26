The Route 867 (North River Road) bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County will be closed to traffic for up to a week beginning Thursday night.

Crews will be making repairs related to a vehicle strike that occurred last fall.

During the closure, motorists will detour as follows:

Eastbound motorists will go north on Route 11 , east on Route 257/682 (Friedens Church Road) and south on Route 867 (North River Road).

, east on and south on Westbound traffic will go north on Route 867, west on Route 682/257 (Friedens Church Road) and south on Route 11.

Motorists also should expect overnight single-lane closures on I-81 near mile marker 239.5 beginning Monday night, as initial work begins on bridge beam repairs.

Looking ahead, similar repairs are planned for the Route 704 (Cecil Wampler Road) overpass near I-81 mile marker 241.5 in early August.

Augusta County

Interstate 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 93 to 87 , eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *NEW*Mile marker 94 to 97, eastbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. through August 13 nights.

Interstate 81

Mile marker 221 to 222 , northbound – Overnight single lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Friday night.

, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Friday night. *UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Overnight lane and ramp closures southbound from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday night for work related to travel-lane shift. During southbound ramp closures, detour will be in place for exit 222 (from Route 250) and exit 221 (to I-64 East). At other times, single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 East. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project with estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane and ramp closures southbound from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday night for work related to travel-lane shift. During southbound ramp closures, detour will be in place for exit 222 (from Route 250) and exit 221 (to I-64 East). At other times, single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 East. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project with estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Mile marker 234 to 237 , northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes with estimated completion of late 2027.

, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes with estimated completion of late 2027. *NEW* Mile marker 237 to 236, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Primary and secondary roads

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday.

(Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday. Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures for traffic engineering between Route 1403 (Second Street) and Route 1402 (First Street), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

(Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures for traffic engineering between Route 1403 (Second Street) and Route 1402 (First Street), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. *NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound overnight right lane closures for utility work between Route 792 (Brand Station Road) and Route 638 (Desper Hollow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through August 27 nights.

(Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound overnight right lane closures for utility work between Route 792 (Brand Station Road) and Route 638 (Desper Hollow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through August 27 nights. *UPDATE* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound overnight closure of on-ramp to I-81 south from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday night. Ramp closures are for moving of heavy equipment and preparations for traffic shift. Follow posted detour.

(Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound overnight closure of on-ramp to I-81 south from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday night. Ramp closures are for moving of heavy equipment and preparations for traffic shift. Follow posted detour. Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 833 (Trinity Point Road) and Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

(Parkersburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 833 (Trinity Point Road) and Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. *NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Westbound right shoulder closures for road foundation work between I-81 interchange and Route 11 (Lee Highway) interchange, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 20 – August 7.

(Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Westbound right shoulder closures for road foundation work between I-81 interchange and Route 11 (Lee Highway) interchange, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 20 – August 7. Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Overnight single lane closures or flagger traffic control for paving operations between Waynesboro northern city limits and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday.

(East Side Highway) – Overnight single lane closures or flagger traffic control for paving operations between Waynesboro northern city limits and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday. Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road)– Overnight law enforcement flagger traffic control for milling and paving, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday. Additional occasional flagger traffic control from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

(Laurel Hill Road)– Overnight law enforcement flagger traffic control for milling and paving, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday. Additional occasional flagger traffic control from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1. Route 635 (Augusta Farms Road)– Flagger traffic control between Route 635 (Kindig Road) and Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday.

(Augusta Farms Road)– Flagger traffic control between Route 635 (Kindig Road) and Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday. Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday.

(Indian Ridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday. Route 701 (Howardsville Road)– Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday.

(Howardsville Road)– Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday. Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway)– Overnight law enforcement flagger traffic control for milling and paving near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday. Additional occasional flagger traffic control from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

(Mill Place Parkway)– Overnight law enforcement flagger traffic control for milling and paving near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday. Additional occasional flagger traffic control from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1. Various roads– Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Nelson County

Primary and secondary roads

Route 29 (Thomas Nelson Hwy.) and Route 653 (Oak Ridge Road) intersection improvement and turn lane project. Route 653 (Oak Ridge Rd.) is closed to traffic from Route 29 to 0.2 miles east of Route 29. Traffic will follow a signed detour route. The right, northbound lane of Route 29 is closed from 0.6 miles south of Route 653 to 0.2 miles north of Rt. 653. The speed limit along Route 29 is reduced to 50 mph while the lane closure is in place. Expected completion July 31, 2026.

Rockbridge County

Interstate 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 54 to 57, eastbound and westbound– Right lane closures for bridge inspection, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Interstate 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 194 to 197, northbound and southbound– Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Primary and secondary roads

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures near I-81 interchange (exit 175) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures near I-81 interchange (exit 175) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *NEW* Route 60 (East Midland Trail)– Eastbound and westbound single lane closures for utility work between Route 608 (Forge Road) and FR-Route 879, 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday (August 1-2).

(East Midland Trail)– Eastbound and westbound single lane closures for utility work between Route 608 (Forge Road) and FR-Route 879, 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday (August 1-2). Route 60 (Midland Trail)– Eastbound and westbound single lane closures for bridge inspections between Lexington western city limits and Route 699 (Wesley Chapel Road), 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursday.

(Midland Trail)– Eastbound and westbound single lane closures for bridge inspections between Lexington western city limits and Route 699 (Wesley Chapel Road), 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursday. Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control for tree removals between Route 639 (Ebenezer Circle) and Route 640 (Edgars Way), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

(Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control for tree removals between Route 639 (Ebenezer Circle) and Route 640 (Edgars Way), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Route 609 (Red Mill Road)– Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 692 (Cedar Creek Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.

(Red Mill Road)– Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 692 (Cedar Creek Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday. Route 629 (Waterloo Trail)– Stop-and-proceed traffic control near intersection with Route 850 (West Midland Trail) for replacement Kerrs Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 6.

(Waterloo Trail)– Stop-and-proceed traffic control near intersection with Route 850 (West Midland Trail) for replacement Kerrs Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 6. Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

– Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Various roads– Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockingham County

Interstate 81

Mile marker 237 to 240 , northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes with estimated completion of late 2027.

, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes with estimated completion of late 2027. Mile marker 240 to 251 , northbound and southbound – Monday through Friday, expect travel-lane shifts from about mile marker 242 to 244. Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening/widening and line marking, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening with completion scheduled for June 2032. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Monday through Friday, expect travel-lane shifts from about mile marker 242 to 244. Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening/widening and line marking, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening with completion scheduled for June 2032. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Mile marker 242 to 248 , northbound and southbound – Exit 247 off-ramps to eastbound Route 33 closed for paving operations. Detours in place. Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for late August 2026.

, northbound and southbound – Exit 247 off-ramps to eastbound Route 33 closed for paving operations. Detours in place. Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for late August 2026. *NEW* Mile marker 240 to 239, southbound – Overnight right lane closures for bridge maintenance, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Primary and secondary roads

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway/North Valley Pike)– Southbound right shoulder closures between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 720 (Smithland Road) for pedestrian improvement project, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

(Lee Highway/North Valley Pike)– Southbound right shoulder closures between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 720 (Smithland Road) for pedestrian improvement project, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Route 11 (Lee Highway)– Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between the Augusta County line and the Mount Crawford northern town limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday.

(Lee Highway)– Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between the Augusta County line and the Mount Crawford northern town limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday. Route 11 (North Valley Pike)– Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road) and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday.

(North Valley Pike)– Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road) and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday. Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Turn-lane closures, travel-lane shifts and occasional single-lane closures for sidewalk installation between Jewell Street and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through fall 2027.

(North Valley Pike) – Turn-lane closures, travel-lane shifts and occasional single-lane closures for sidewalk installation between Jewell Street and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through fall 2027. Route 33 (Spotswood Trail)– Westbound right shoulder closures for utility work between Elkton Middle School and Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31.

(Spotswood Trail)– Westbound right shoulder closures for utility work between Elkton Middle School and Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31. Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound lanes between North Carlton Street and Linda Lane/Burgess Road in Harrisonburg closed for paving and striping through about July 25. Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September.

(East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound lanes between North Carlton Street and Linda Lane/Burgess Road in Harrisonburg closed for paving and striping through about July 25. Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September. Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 672 (Pineville Road/Latimer Road) and Route 340 (East Side Highway) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday.

(Port Republic Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 672 (Pineville Road/Latimer Road) and Route 340 (East Side Highway) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday. Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 613 (Mountain Road) and Route 612 (Hopkins Gap Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 7.

(Brocks Gap Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 613 (Mountain Road) and Route 612 (Hopkins Gap Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 7. Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving between I-81 southbound and Route 42 (Lee Street/North Timber Way), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday.

(Mayland Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving between I-81 southbound and Route 42 (Lee Street/North Timber Way), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday. Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road)– Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 820 (Bergton Road) and Route 612 (Runions Creek Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

(Brocks Gap Road)– Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 820 (Bergton Road) and Route 612 (Runions Creek Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 253/659 (Port Republic Road) and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for shoulder widening and guardrail installation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 28.

(East Side Highway) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 253/659 (Port Republic Road) and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for shoulder widening and guardrail installation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 28. Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton)– Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31.

(Stuart Avenue, Elkton)– Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31. Route 679 (Pleasant Valley Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 704 (Osceola Springs Road) and Route 689 (Spaders Church Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday.

(Pleasant Valley Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 704 (Osceola Springs Road) and Route 689 (Spaders Church Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday. Route 688 (Taylor Spring Lane) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Arrowhead Road and Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday.

(Taylor Spring Lane) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Arrowhead Road and Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday. Route 824 (Bennett Run Road) – Eastbound and westbound stop-and-proceed traffic control between Route 865 (Bergton Road/Dovesville Road) and Tough Street for work on the bridge over Bennett Run, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through August 13. The road will be narrowed to one lane at the bridge.

(Bennett Run Road) – Eastbound and westbound stop-and-proceed traffic control between Route 865 (Bergton Road/Dovesville Road) and Tough Street for work on the bridge over Bennett Run, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through August 13. The road will be narrowed to one lane at the bridge. *NEW* Route 867 (North River Road) – Closure between Mount Crawford town limits and Route 693 (Fairview Road) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge, July 30 – August 6. Follow posted detour.

(North River Road) – Closure between Mount Crawford town limits and Route 693 (Fairview Road) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge, July 30 – August 6. Follow posted detour. Various roads– Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

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