Donate
Donate
Home ‘How welcoming’: White supremacist group marches down Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Politics, Virginia

‘How welcoming’: White supremacist group marches down Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
patriot front virginia beach
Photo: Cat Porterfield/Stoke Media

A group of dudes in khakis, navy blue shirts and white masks, carrying Confederate flags and 13-star American flags, the latter to signal that they’re White revolutionaries, marched down the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Saturday.

Cat Porterfield, at the independent local news outlet, Stoke Media, reported on the, whatever that was.

“The image says everything. One random guy in a hoodie just trying to walk down the sidewalk while a column of masked Patriot Front members marches past him. How welcoming,” Porterfield wrote in a social media post.

This Patriot Front has its roots in Virginia – the interwebs tell us it is a white supremacist and neo-fascist hate group formed in 2017 following the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville.

White guys in khakis and masks want to come across as “mostly harmless,” but Patriot Front has been in the news over the years for its efforts to try to incite a riot at a LGBTQ+ pride parade in Idaho, for a flash march in Boston in which its members assaulted a Black man.

So, yeah.

Assholes, pretty much.

Porterfield, in here reporting, juxtaposed the lack of any official response to the assemblage against the backdrop of curfews that were instituted by city officials last month.

ICYMI

“We’ve spent weeks hearing that ‘pop-ups’ and groups of young people at the Oceanfront are apparently such an uncontrollable threat that we needed curfews, emergency measures, and nonstop speeches about public safety. But Patriot Front marching through Virginia Beach carrying Confederate flags is, what exactly? A beach-brunch-day-out event for them?” Porterfield wrote.

This is where we remind you that Virginia Beach is a Republican city.

And, to spend accordingly.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Augusta County: Argenbright fraud case set for two-day trial in October
2 Spanberger doesn’t understand why labor critics see ‘betrayal’ on collective bargaining
3 House passes bipartisan affordable housing bill: Something we can all agree on
4 UVA Lacrosse: Lars Tiffany is out as head coach, and no one knows why, for sure
5 Winners, losers in the stupid Waynesboro Schools trans bathroom debate

Latest News

white house donald trump
Politics, U.S. & World

Developing: Another instance of shots fired in the vicinity of Trump

Chris Graham
college football
Football

MAGA QB Jaxson Dart should just shut up and play football, right?

Chris Graham

The bookers for the Trump regime couldn’t find many takers, apparently, in their search for somebody to introduce Donald Trump for a campaign-style rally at a community college on the New York/New Jersey border on Friday.

Kyle Busch
Etc.

Important lesson to learn from the Kyle Busch death: Listen to your body

Chris Graham

The sad thing about the death of NASCAR star Kyle Busch, who passed away this week at the too young age of 41: it was entirely preventable. Here’s where I need to tell you: listen to your body.

Kyle Busch
Etc.

Update: NASCAR star Kyle Busch death caused by pneumonia, sepsis

Chris Graham
mobile home park
Politics, Virginia

What’s missing from the Virginia Manufactured Housing Board: People with lived experience

Chris Graham
government money
Politics, Virginia

Word for the good guys who oppose the Next Era-Dominion merger: Good luck

Chris Graham
john sterling
Baseball

Putting John Sterling’s consecutive-games broadcast streak in perspective

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status