A group of dudes in khakis, navy blue shirts and white masks, carrying Confederate flags and 13-star American flags, the latter to signal that they’re White revolutionaries, marched down the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Saturday.

Cat Porterfield, at the independent local news outlet, Stoke Media, reported on the, whatever that was.

“The image says everything. One random guy in a hoodie just trying to walk down the sidewalk while a column of masked Patriot Front members marches past him. How welcoming,” Porterfield wrote in a social media post.

This Patriot Front has its roots in Virginia – the interwebs tell us it is a white supremacist and neo-fascist hate group formed in 2017 following the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville.

White guys in khakis and masks want to come across as “mostly harmless,” but Patriot Front has been in the news over the years for its efforts to try to incite a riot at a LGBTQ+ pride parade in Idaho, for a flash march in Boston in which its members assaulted a Black man.

So, yeah.

Assholes, pretty much.

Porterfield, in here reporting, juxtaposed the lack of any official response to the assemblage against the backdrop of curfews that were instituted by city officials last month.

ICYMI

“We’ve spent weeks hearing that ‘pop-ups’ and groups of young people at the Oceanfront are apparently such an uncontrollable threat that we needed curfews, emergency measures, and nonstop speeches about public safety. But Patriot Front marching through Virginia Beach carrying Confederate flags is, what exactly? A beach-brunch-day-out event for them?” Porterfield wrote.

This is where we remind you that Virginia Beach is a Republican city.

And, to spend accordingly.

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