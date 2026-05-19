Augusta County realtor Amy Argenbright’s trial on three counts of felony construction fraud has been set for a two-day bench case with an Augusta County Circuit Court judge in October.

The defense attorney and prosecutor in the case said Tuesday the Oct. 20-21 trial would include witnesses and financial documents related to the allegations against Argenbright.

Argenbright, the owner of A&Co 2002 LLC, was originally indicted by an Augusta County grand jury in July 2025 on one count of felony construction fraud. The indictment alleges she was paid $366,000 for construction of an Augusta County single-family residence she failed to build.

Two more Augusta County construction fraud charges against Argenbright were brought by grand jury indictment in November.

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Assistant Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Caleb Kramer said financial numbers would comprise much of the prosecution evidence. Kramer said testimony from the alleged victims would “show a more human side of the case.”

Circuit Judge Shannon T. Sherrill acknowledged the “document heavy” nature of the case during Tuesday’s hearing in Augusta County Circuit Court.

Thomas Weidner IV, Argenbright’s defense attorney, anticipates a full day of evidence will be presented against his client.

Weidner said the defense for Argenbright will center on breach of contract, arguing that these are civil, not criminal matters.

“People sue all day long over breach of contract,’’ Weidner said. The attorney said the remedy for such an issue should not include jail time.

Under the Virginia Code, a breach of contract occurs when a party fails to perform a contractual obligation without legal excuse, repudiates the contract or exceeds authorized use terms. In cases of this nature, civil damages can be awarded.

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