A Virginia man who used a MAGA social media platform linked to a former Trump aide to threaten Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Barack Obama and former Trump FBI Director Christopher Wray, among many others, is, for now, at least, facing 30 months in prison.

Who knows, Frank Lucio Carillo, 68, of Winchester, could end up being in line for some of that sweet Trump slush fund money for his troubles.

ICYMI

Carillo pleaded guilty last year to one count of sending threatening communications through interstate commerce.

One count, ha.

According to court documents, Carillo used GETTR, a social media platform founded by former Trump aide Jason Miller, to post thousands of threatening messages using the name “joemadarats1.”

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The investigation into “joemadarats1” began in 2024 when the FBI field office in Phoenix received information concerning a threat made against an employee of the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office posted on GETTR.

FBI searched the “joemadarats1” user account and discovered 4,359 posts, comments and replies made by the user targeting various public officials.

Among the posts:

“Kamala Harris needs to be put on fire alive I will do it personally if no one else does it I want her to suffer a slow agonizing death.”

“Crapler Harris is laying thieving piece of garbage like the rest of this administration they all need to die and they will soon.”

“Just for being a Democrat you’re going to die… I’m going to find you and your family and kill you all… I can’t wait to rip your eyes out… you’re going to die.”

“ASSASSINATE SCUM LIKE JOE BIDEN.”

“JOE BIDEN AND THIS ADMIN MUST DIE.”

“SUPPLY ME THE MONEY AND JOE BIDEN IS HISTORY.”

“THAT’S OBAMA FAULT AND HE SHOULD PAY WITH HIS LIFE SOON.”

“Soon Barack Obama and his whole family will be dead the people will kill them we will torture them to death and then we will hang them just like they belong hung in the nearest tree so everyone can see the scum that they are.”

“Wray should be hung by his neck until he dangles to death.”

“Wray is a liar and a scumbag he’s also bought and sold he must pay for his actions with his life and his family’s life they almost died severely.”

“I HAVE MY AR-15 LOCKED AND LOADED.”

“Don’t wait for your gov. Go out with your guns and kill all Muslims.”

“I believe when illegals show up to vote they should be shot in the head quickly they are not allowed to vote so then they must die cuz if I see any of them I’ll kill them.”

The FBI field office in Richmond executed a search warrant at Carillo’s home in 2024 and seized a 9 mm pistol, an AR-15 rifle, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

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