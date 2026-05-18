We’re on the eve of “Click It or Ticket” season in Virginia, when the highways are crawling with cops using seat-belt violations to pull you over, for your own good.

Virginia State Police and local agencies across the Commonwealth will be out in force through May 31 enforcing Virginia’s seat belt law, which requires all drivers and passengers, including those in the back seat, to wear a seat belt.

During the “Click It or Ticket” campaign period, motorists can expect increased enforcement efforts statewide, especially during nighttime hours when fatal crashes are more likely to occur and seat belt use tends to drop.

“Buckling up takes only seconds, but those seconds can protect your life, your future, and the hearts of your loved ones who are counting on you to return home,” Virginia State Police Superintendent Jeffrey S. Katz said, per a press release that was actually from Virginia DMV.

The DMV and the State Police are taking the lead on this one, and I like their approach.

The press release is an attempt to scare folks who don’t buckle up into submission, pointing out that, in 2025, 277 people lost their lives and 1,176 suffered serious injuries in crashes where they were not wearing a seat belt.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of death in a crash by 45 percent.

“We’ve made great strides in raising awareness about seat-belt safety, but too many Virginians are still not buckling up,” DMV Commissioner Saundra M. Jack said. “This Memorial Day, families across Virginia will be traveling to spend time with the people they love. Wearing a seat belt may seem like a small step, but it can be the difference between making it home safely or not making it home at all.”

Support AFP