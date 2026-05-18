Donate
Donate
Home Albemarle County: Local man arrested on child porn possession charges
Local

Albemarle County: Local man arrested on child porn possession charges

Chris Graham
Published date:
Jonathan R. Rodriguez
Jonathan R. Rodriguez. Photo: Albemarle County Police Department

A Charlottesville man is in custody on child pornography possession charges.

Jonathan R. Rodriguez, 27, was arrested after a months-long investigation into a tip from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Albemarle County Police have charged Rodriguez with one felony count of possessing child pornography and four felony counts of possessing child pornography/second or subsequent offense.

Rodriguez is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

For information on how to help keep your children safe online, visit missingkids.org/NetSmartz.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Husband of Staunton Montessori School staffer on mold story: ‘You are absolute trash’
2 Spanberger vetoes collective bargaining: Who does she think she’s fooling?
3 Surveillance without consent: How the Shenandoah Valley got wired without anyone asking
4 Winners, losers in the stupid Waynesboro Schools trans bathroom debate
5 Trump wants to take $1.7 billion of our money to reward his Jan. 6 army

Latest News

Server racks in server room data centers
Virginia

NextEra Energy wants to buy Dominion Energy: This one’s about data centers, AI

Chris Graham
ben cline
Politics, Virginia

Ben Cline, bravely, now that the court stuff is out of the way, announces re-election bid

Chris Graham

The worst-kept secret in Virginia politics, if it was a secret at all, is out of the bag now – Ben Cline, on Monday, announced his campaign for re-election to Congress.

lars tiffany uva lacrosse
Etc.

UVA Lacrosse: Lars Tiffany is out as head coach, and no one knows why, for sure

Chris Graham

Lars Tiffany is out after 10 years as the head coach for the UVA Lacrosse program, and nobody seems to know what’s going on.

radio
Local, Politics

Last Week in Rob Schilling: The Confederacy, Jan. 6 apologia, pity for billionaires

Chris Graham
fire
Local

Albemarle County: Fire damages three townhouses; no injuries reported

Chris Graham
baseball
Baseball

ODAC Baseball: Lynchburg, Randolph-Macon advance to Super Regionals

Chris Graham
softball
Etc.

UVA Softball: Season comes to an end with 5-1 loss to Tennessee in regionals

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status