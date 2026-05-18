A Charlottesville man is in custody on child pornography possession charges.

Jonathan R. Rodriguez, 27, was arrested after a months-long investigation into a tip from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Albemarle County Police have charged Rodriguez with one felony count of possessing child pornography and four felony counts of possessing child pornography/second or subsequent offense.

Rodriguez is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

For information on how to help keep your children safe online, visit missingkids.org/NetSmartz.

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