The City of Staunton is going to waste $15,000 of the money that we pay in state taxes for a digital documentary series that will “showcase the passion and craftsmanship of its local artisan community.”

Somehow, this project – working title: “For the Love Of” – will drum up tourist dollars.

I don’t see it.

“By spotlighting local makers and entrepreneurs, ‘For the Love Of’ aims to position Staunton as a premier destination for travelers seeking authentic culture and creative experiences,” a press release from the city government tells us.

I mean, if the state is going to just throw money down the drain, might as well take it, but Virginia Tourism Corporation just doesn’t get it, with how it does things.

We get the bulk of our tourist visits here locally from in-state – Northern Virginia and the Richmond area.

So, the state tax dollars that we’re putting to these kinds of projects is effectively just getting one group of Virginians to spend money with another group of Virginians.

Basically, hey, liberals up there in NoVa, over there in Richmond and thereabouts, come here for dinner and a show, leave your money behind, but take your politics with you.

Does that about get it right?

What if somebody were to tell the liberals in NoVa and the Richmond area that they’d better watch their backs, because our local police and prosecutors bend over backwards to kowtow to the MAGAs?

I digress.

The city, with the $15,000 on its way, and matching funds from the local tourism office and local businesses, is about to issue an RFP to select a production partner.

“We’re grateful to the Virginia Tourism Corporation for investing in this project and helping us tell the story of Staunton through the talented people who create here,” said tourism director Samantha Johnson, who is, right now, wishing that the press release from the city about this hadn’t made it to my inbox.

“’For the Love Of’ will not only elevate our destination’s brand recognition, but also celebrate the artists, makers, and entrepreneurs whose passion shapes the authentic experiences visitors remember,” Johnson said.

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