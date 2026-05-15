Brock J. Johnson, 47, of Waynesboro, was arrested early Thursday morning, after police almost botched an investigation into an earlier incident in which a female victim had been assaulted.

Officers were initially dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of East Main Street at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a welfare check. Waynesboro Police reported in a public Facebook post that during this initial encounter, based on information presented at the time, officers determined that no crime had occurred and provided advice to the parties involved.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., so, about four hours later, officers obtained further information and evidence regarding the previous altercation, indicating that multiple crimes had allegedly occurred, resulting in the victim having injuries consistent with strangulation and domestic assault.

After obtaining multiple warrants, officers returned to the residence, where Johnson was taken into custody on abduction, strangulation, domestic assault, animate sexual penetration and bond revocation charges.

Johnson is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail pending a July 13 preliminary hearing in Waynesboro Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

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