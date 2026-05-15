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Waynesboro: Local man arrested on several felony charges in domestic incident

Chris Graham
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brock j. johnson
Brock J. Johnson. Photo: Waynesboro Police Department

Brock J. Johnson, 47, of Waynesboro, was arrested early Thursday morning, after police almost botched an investigation into an earlier incident in which a female victim had been assaulted.

Officers were initially dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of East Main Street at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a welfare check. Waynesboro Police reported in a public Facebook post that during this initial encounter, based on information presented at the time, officers determined that no crime had occurred and provided advice to the parties involved.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., so, about four hours later, officers obtained further information and evidence regarding the previous altercation, indicating that multiple crimes had allegedly occurred, resulting in the victim having injuries consistent with strangulation and domestic assault.

After obtaining multiple warrants, officers returned to the residence, where Johnson was taken into custody on abduction, strangulation, domestic assault, animate sexual penetration and bond revocation charges.

Johnson is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail pending a July 13 preliminary hearing in Waynesboro Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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