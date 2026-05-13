Update: Wednesday, 4:33 p.m. Augusta Health got the all-clear at 4:04 p.m., after an investigation into a bomb threat called in at 1:31 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The property was completely cleared and reopened without incident at 4:04 p.m. Operations like these are extremely labor intensive and disruptive to our community. The willingness of these agencies to respond and assist Augusta County is greatly appreciated,” County Sheriff Donald L. Smith said.

The investigation into the bomb threat remains ongoing.

First report: Wednesday, 2:37 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday afternoon that it is investigating a bomb threat at Augusta Health in Fishersville.

Law enforcement, fire and rescue personnel are on scene conducting an investigation and screening the hospital with explosive detection K9s.

Access to the hospital campus is currently being restricted, with the exception of the Emergency Department.

Patients and visitors are encouraged to avoid the area until further notice.

“If you have an emergency, we will get you into the hospital,” County Sheriff Donald L. Smith said.

Support AFP