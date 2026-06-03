Staunton City Schools has released the schedule for its 2026 Summer Meal Service Program, which provides nutritious meals to students participating in summer school, Extended School Year programs, camps and enrichment activities throughout the summer months.

The Staunton City Eats School Nutrition Program will provide breakfast, lunch, and snack services at schools and community locations through July 28.

Families are encouraged to visit the Staunton High School back dock easy public access to complimentary meals for children 18 and under. Meals must be consumed on site.

For additional information regarding summer meal service operations, families and community partners may contact Amanda Warren, Director of School Nutrition, at 540.332.3920.

Feeding Sites

McSwain Elementary – Summer School: June 1–12 (Mon–Fri)

Breakfast: 8:50–9:20 AM

Lunch (K–2): 12:00–12:30 PM | Lunch (Gr. 3–5): 12:30–1:00 PM

Ware – ESY Program: June 1–25 (Mon–Thu)

Breakfast: 8:50–9:30 AM

Lunch: 11:30 AM–12:00 PM

Shelburne – Summer School: June 1–16 (Mon–Fri)

Breakfast: 8:15–8:35 AM

Lunch: 11:30 AM–12:00 PM

Shelburne – ESY Program: June 1–25 (Mon–Thu)

Breakfast: 8:50–9:00 AM

Lunch: 11:20–11:45 AM

Staunton High School – Summer School: May 26–June 16 (Mon–Fri)

Breakfast: 8:40–9:05 AM

Lunch: 11:15 AM–12:00 PM

Staunton High School – ESY Program: June 1–25 (Mon–Thu)

Breakfast: 8:35–9:05 AM

Lunch: 11:30 AM–12:00 PM

SHS Summer Bridge: June 22–23

Breakfast June 22 ONLY: 8:45–9:15 AM

Lunch: 11:15 AM–12:00 PM

Community Sites

Gypsy Hill Gym: June 1–July 23

Lunch: 12:15–12:45 PM

Gypsy Hill Garden Center Camp: June 1–July 23

Lunch: 12:00–12:30 PM

YMCA Program: June 1–July 24

Breakfast: 7:30–8:15 AM

Lunch: 12:00–1:00 PM

Special Summer Events

Project Grows Mini Camp: June 29–July 9 & July 13–16

Snack: 9:45–10:00 AM

Lunch: 11:30 AM–12:30 PM

SCS Back-to-School Bash: July 27–28 at Staunton High School

July 27 – Lunch: 12:00–6:00 PM

July 28 – Lunch: 4:30–6:00 PM

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