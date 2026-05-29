Despite it feeling like the Virginia DEQ didn’t want us to know about Northrop Grumman’s request for a permit to release pollutants into the local environment, 250 people submitted comments to the state agency – most giving the City of Waynesboro and Northrop Grumman hell.

“Commenters expressed frustration and concern over the construction of the Northrop Grumman facility before obtaining necessary environmental permits,” Trevor Wallace, the air permit manager in the Valley Regional Office of the DEQ, wrote in a memo dated May 21, summarizing the public comments.

“They criticized the lack of transparency and accountability from both the company and the local government (Waynesboro City Council), asserting that construction may have been expedited to avoid public scrutiny. Many emphasized the need for public hearings, stricter oversight, and more time for community input, arguing that the permit process should have been completed and publicly debated prior to construction,” Wallace wrote.

ICYMI

At issue, Northrup Grumman has requested a state operating permit that would allow the release of 24.9 tons of hazardous air pollutants – 9.9 tons of an individual hazardous air pollutant or a combination of 24.9 tons.

The potential emissions include volatile organic compounds and particulate matter.

Volatile organic compounds can lead to breathing issues and lung disease, and particulate matter is linked to cardiovascular issues, lung disease, stroke and cancers.

The location of the Northrop Grumman plant, near Coyner Springs, is a particular concern – the springs are where the city water treatment plant is located, and a creek that runs through the park leads to the South River, which means communities downriver could also be impacted.

“Commenters note that within ¼ mile of the plant are 352 planned senior apartments, a heavy concentration of shopping, dining, and neighborhoods. Within four miles there are three schools and a hospital. Coyner Springs, a municipal water supply and associated 145-acre recreational area with trails and a dog park, are less than ½ mile from the plant and the South River ½ mile further. The plant location puts all of these at risk of the highest toxic pollutant concentrations from the plant,” Wallace wrote, adding that “the proposed emissions will affect the entire Shenandoah Valley, the Blue Ridge Parkway, and the Shenandoah National Park.”

Among the other most frequent comments from the public noted by Wallace: our history with environmental issues from industry.

“Commenters reference Waynesboro’s history with industrial pollution stemming from past DuPont and General Electric operations,” Wallace wrote. “The South River mercury contamination that persists today, decades later, is notably emphasized. Commenters warned that allowing hazardous emissions from a new facility could repeat past mistakes, and that Waynesboro cannot afford another long-term environmental disaster. Urge DEQ to apply heightened caution, greater transparency, and rigorous environmental protections. Requested that DEQ does not approve any more pollution in the community.”

Because of the volume of comments, Trisha Beasley, director of operations at DEQ, signed off on setting a public hearing on the Northrop Grumman request.

No date has formally been set at this writing, but, we’re going to get one.

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