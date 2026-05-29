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Home O’s drop weekend series opener to Toronto on late bases-loaded walk
Baseball

O’s drop weekend series opener to Toronto on late bases-loaded walk

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
baltimore orioles mlb
Photo: © Marcus Jones/stock.adobe.com

Baltimore reliever Anthony Nunez pitched himself into trouble in the eighth, and ABS couldn’t get him out of it.

The robot ump confirmed two near-misses after challenges by catcher Adley Rutschman, the second on a 3-1 pitch that was actually not as much a near-miss as Rutschman hoped, walking Yohendrick Pinango with the bases loaded with the go-ahead run in a 2-1 Toronto win on Thursday at Camden Yards.

George Springer, who scored on the base on balls, led off the eighth off Nunez (2-2, 5.06 ERA) with a double to left-center that just missed leaving the yard.

A sac bunt got him to third, ahead of an intentional walk to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and a five-pitch walk to Daulton Varsho.

Gotta wonder here about the thinking of first-year O’s manager Craig Albernaz, giving Guerrero the free pass with Nunez having some issues with the strike zone on the season – eight walks in 25.2 innings coming into the game last night.

Chris Bassitt had a solid start for Baltimore (26-31, 10 GB, AL East): six innings, one run, four hits, two Ks, one walk.

Game 2: Friday, 7:05 p.m. ET (MASN)

Pitching probables

  • TOR: TBA
  • BAL: Trevor Rogers (2-6, 6.96 ERA, 1.62 WHIP)

Hitters to watch: Toronto

  • 2B Ernie Clement: 5 HRs, 20 RBIs, .293 BA/.763 OPS
  • 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 3 HRs, 22 RBIs, .289 BA/.761 OPS
  • 3B Kazuma Okamoto: 11 HRs, 29 RBIs, .215 BA/.711 OPS

Hitters to watch: Baltimore

  • C Adley Rutschman: 7 HRs, 26 RBIs, .267 BA/.831 OPS
  • C Samuel Basallo: 8 HRs, 22 RBIs, .265 BA/.805 OPS
  • 1B Pete Alonso: 10 HRs, 33 RBIs, .231 BA/.740 OPS
  • SS Gunnar Henderson: 13 HRs, 29 RBIs, .218 BA/.702 OPS

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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