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Home Great American State Fair: Milli Vanilli, Young MC, Morris Day are no-gos
Politics, U.S. & World

Great American State Fair: Milli Vanilli, Young MC, Morris Day are no-gos

Chris Graham
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Photo: © bernardbodo/stock.adobe.com

Girl, you knew it had to be too good to be true, but, no, Milli Vanilli, sadly, won’t be performing at The Great American State Fair.

Neither will Morris Day & The Time or Young MC, also announced on Wednesday for an “I Love the ‘90s” concert on the National Mall, for the pleasure of Donald Trump.

Milli Vanilli singer Jodie Rocco told the AP that the band, which apparently still exists, and tours, had been invited to perform at the show, which is being organized by the Trump-backed Trump 250 organization.

“My sister and I were shocked to see our name, ‘Milli Vanilli’, as one of the performers,” Jodie Rocco said.

More shocking to everybody else: Milli Vanilli is still around?

Still trying to piece that one together.

Meanwhile, Young MC, real name: Marvin Young, didn’t go the “I don’t remember being invited” route.

He made it clear from the jump that he won’t be busting a move on behalf of the Trumper.

“The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event. And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, SPIN magazine describes it as Trump-backed,” Young wrote on Instagram, adding that he hopes to “perform in D.C. in the near future at an event that is not so politically charged.”

Young went in-depth on the matter in a brief interview with VIBE:

“I had no clue it was considered a ‘Trump-backed’ event, so that was new to me,” he said. “My whole thing was, Tell me what the event is, what it’s about, who you are, and then give me the choice of whether I want to do the event or not. I was never given that choice. I was told one thing, and then it was a bait-and-switch. All the comments I’ve seen from the artists that have dropped out thought it was supposed to be a regular show in DC.”

Morris Day, also emphatic, that, no, no “Jungle Love” coming from us.

“Contrary to rumor, Morris Day & The Time will not be performing at The Great American State Fair,” he posted online, adding: “It’s a no for me.”

Confirmed for the show, though: one Vanilla Ice.

“He is proud to help celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary!” a representative for the rapper, real name: Robbie Van Winkle, wrote in an email to the AP. “Everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate USA’s Birthday and our Freedom!”

There was some brief confusion over the status of C&C Music Factory, started when Freedom Williams, whose vocals were featured on the group’s hit “Gonna Make You Sweat,” posted a message to Instagram from, I sh-t you not, his toilet, saying he wanted to do the show.

“I don’t f–k with Trump,” Williams said. “I don’t give a f–k about Trump. I don’t give a f–k about Trump’s family. I don’t know the n—a. I’m from New York. I know the type of anarchy he creates. But the day I let you mother–kers tell me what to do is the day I die.”

Robert Clivillés, one of the two C’s in C&C Music Factory, hastily corrected the record with his own Insta post.

“Please be aware that Freedom Williams has done his best to misuse our name, C&C Music Factory, which means Clivillés and Cole Music Factory. Freedom Williams should not be using this name to tour or represent what this group stands for,” Clivillés wrote.

“Any political or religious show or comment Freedom Williams makes regarding any shows, views or opinions, Freedom Williams makes as an individual, absolutely nothing to do with C&C Music Factory’s viewpoint at all. This group stands for love and peace for all people and neutrality. We take the side of love and peace always,” Clivillés wrote.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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