The UVA Baseball team won its game in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, and then its game on Thursday was moved up because of the threat of rain, and because of all of that, “The Schilling Show” was pre-empted on Thursday, and we didn’t get the promised segment on chemtrails that had been hyped all week.

Bummer.

This is what happens when the flagship station of UVA Athletics has to face down its contractual obligations.

They want to run more Q-MAGA-non conspiracy theorist slop, but it’s the association with UVA Athletics that pays the bills over there at WINA-1070AM.

This week’s highlights

Monday was a fun day; we got a new conspiracy theory from host Rob Schilling, during a discussion with one of his four or five regular callers.

Seriously, nobody listens to this nonsense.

The subject: the local homeless population.

The conspiracy theory: “How many people are actually from Charlottesville?”

Here’s Schilling, answering his own question:

“I had a conversation with somebody over the weekend, another person who told me there’s basically word out in Washington, D.C., go to Charlottesville, that’s the place to be. You’ll get taken care of there better than you will in most places. And so there is a stream of people coming from Washington, D.C., and other places outlying, coming to Charlottesville, just like we’ve predicted for years and years, build it and they will come.”

It has to be true, because “somebody” told him.

***

Tuesday gave us the other highlight from the week – we only had three shows, because of UVA Baseball – in the form of the latest “the Democrat Party is a death cult” rant from Schilling.

“The cornerstone of the Democrat Party of today is child sacrifice, and we could think of many other names for it, but that’s exactly what it is, and it goes back to the early days of humanity when they were putting the babies up on the altars and burning them alive as a sacrifice, and these days, they’re considering this something laudable,” Schilling said.

It gets better.

Per Mr. Schilling, because Democrats back giving women the freedom to decide what’s best for their health, “God” is punishing America.

“What we see is that God has given over this country because of our insistence on supporting evil things,” Schilling said, “and when the country’s given over, you start seeing all of the insanity that we’re seeing today everywhere in the country. It’s really disturbing. We never could have envisioned it.”

Keep in mind, 75 percent of the people who can get WINA’s weak signal on their radios are in this “death cult” that is the reason that “God” is punishing America.

Ostensibly, the sponsors of the station and the show want to sell goods and services to this “death cult.”

Buying ads on this station must be awkward for those folks.

If it’s not, maybe it needs to be made awkward for them.

***

I hope Rob gets the chemtrails guy back on the schedule soon.

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