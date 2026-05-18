Lars Tiffany is out after 10 years as the head coach for the UVA Lacrosse program, and nobody seems to know what’s going on.

The one thing that I know is, a lot of money was spent on NIL going into the 2026 season, which was the opportunity for the Virginia program to do something – play in a Final Four on Grounds – that won’t happen again anytime soon, if ever.

But Duke and Notre Dame, two teams that Virginia defeated this season, will be there, along with Syracuse and Princeton.

That one, that’s unforgivable right there.

The ‘Hoos didn’t even get out of the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, losing at home to a Georgetown team that Duke beat the bejeezus out of yesterday.

ICYMI

So, yeah, there’s that.

Duke will be playing in Scott Stadium; our guys will be taking tickets and selling popcorn.

Tiffany, hired in 2016, led Virginia to national championships in 2019 and 2021, but his 2025 team was 6-8 and missed out on the postseason entirely, and the 2026 team, it had its moments.

After a rough 3-4 start, Virginia went on to beat #1 Notre Dame twice, and defeated North Carolina, 16-6, on May 3 to win the 2026 ACC championship.

ICYMI

After the 14-10 upset by Georgetown a week later, Tiffany, who signed a four-year extension in 2022, which was to be up at the end of the academic sports year, told Mike Barber at WINA-1070AM that he expected to be back for the 2027 season, as rumors swirled that he was, alternatively, on his way out the door, and also that he had an offer for an extension on the table.

The press release from UVA Athletics announcing the conscious uncoupling was brief, to the point, and notably, there were no wishes to Tiffany that he have success in his future endeavors.

“Virginia Athletics announced today (May 18) Lars Tiffany will not return as head coach of the men’s lacrosse program. “Tiffany posted a 108-51 record, including back-to-back national championships in 2019 and 2021, in 10 seasons at Virginia. “A national search will begin immediately.”

That’s it, three lines.

Not even as much as a quote from Carla Williams, the athletics director.

Pretty much, don’t let the door hit ya where the good lord split ya.

Pure speculation from me here, but I’m going to go with:

Tiffany had one view of how much he should get in his extension, and Williams had another – and when he balked at signing for less than he thought he should get, Williams called his bluff.

And that she wouldn’t do that if the people who write the checks didn’t give their OK.

There’s more money backing UVA Lacrosse than you’d think, for a program in a non-revenue sport.

The failure to get into Championship Weekend at Scott Stadium would have been the first unforgivable sin.

The second would have been, him falling flat on his face, and still expecting a big raise.

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