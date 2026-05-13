We eventually get around to breaking down the latest addition to the UVA Basketball rotation on our podcast, but first.

Gotta start with how UVA Athletics is stonewalling me on the status of assistant swim team coach Gary Taylor, who is in Year 2 of a probation handed down in 2025 for emotional abuse of athletes at two other schools and a local YMCA.

After going into detail on Gary Taylor, we talk UVA hoops, how much it will cost the 1 percent to watch UVA Football play in Brazil, and how far UVA Baseball will get in the NCAA Tournament (spoiler: not very).

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