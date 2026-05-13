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Home UVA Athletics Podcast: Swim coach still on payroll? Plus, transfer portal, Brazil
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UVA Athletics Podcast: Swim coach still on payroll? Plus, transfer portal, Brazil

Chris Graham
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We eventually get around to breaking down the latest addition to the UVA Basketball rotation on our podcast, but first.

Gotta start with how UVA Athletics is stonewalling me on the status of assistant swim team coach Gary Taylor, who is in Year 2 of a probation handed down in 2025 for emotional abuse of athletes at two other schools and a local YMCA.

After going into detail on Gary Taylor, we talk UVA hoops, how much it will cost the 1 percent to watch UVA Football play in Brazil, and how far UVA Baseball will get in the NCAA Tournament (spoiler: not very).

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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