Home UVA Lacrosse: ‘Hoos upset #1 Notre Dame, 15-10, to advance to ACC title game
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UVA Lacrosse: ‘Hoos upset #1 Notre Dame, 15-10, to advance to ACC title game

Chris Graham
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lacrosse
Photo: © Augustas Cetkauskas/stock.adobe.com

Virginia has Notre Dame’s number this season. For the second time this spring, the ’Hoos beat a top-ranked Irish squad, this time in the semifinals at the ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship in Charlotte, in a dominant 15-10 win on Friday.

Next up for UVA (9-6): a rematch with North Carolina, a 12-10 winner over Syracuse in the other semifinal on Friday.

UNC (12-3) beat Virginia 16-15 in OT at Klöckner Stadium last month.

The championship game is scheduled for Sunday at noon on ACC Network.

In the semifinal win, the Cavaliers took control for good with a 5-1 second-quarter run that sent Virginia to the locker room with a 9-5 halftime lead.

Notre Dame (10-2) never got closer than three the rest of the way.

ACC Freshman of the Year Brendan Millon (3g, 2a) finished with a game-high five points, while his older brother McCabe Millon (2g, 2a), Truitt Sunderland (4g), Ryan Colsey (2g, 2a) and Ryan Duenkel (2g, 2a) recorded four points each.

UVA netminder Jake Marek (8-5) finished with 12 saves, including five in the fourth quarter.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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