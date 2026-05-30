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Home Richmond signs lacrosse coach Dan Chemotti to extension after UVA interest
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Richmond signs lacrosse coach Dan Chemotti to extension after UVA interest

Chris Graham
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Dan Chemotti. Photo: University of Richmond Athletics

UR Lacrosse coach Dan Chemotti, who told Inside Lacrosse that he was a candidate in the UVA Lacrosse search before withdrawing his name from consideration, got himself a contract extension at Richmond in the aftermath, so, he has that going for him.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, and will not be – the University of Richmond is a private institution, so, they don’t have to disclose anything there that they don’t want to.

Richmond went 14-2 in 2026, with an 18-12 win over Virginia on Valentine’s Day.

The Spiders earned the #4 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, but were upset by unseeded Duke, 14-12, in the tournament’s first round.

Duke would go on to Championship Weekend, where the Blue Devils lost to eventual national champ Princeton.

There aren’t a lot of top jobs in this sport, so once Chemotti, a 2002 Duke alum, pulled his name out of consideration for the UVA job, committing long-term to Richmond is the obvious move.

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“I am deeply grateful to John Hardt and President Hallock for their belief in our program,” said Chemotti, who is 132-68 in 13 seasons at Richmond, which hired him in 2012 to launch the men’s lacrosse program.

“I will always stress that our ascension in the lacrosse rankings is a group effort. Fourteen years ago, our mission began with and continues to focus on developing leaders on and off the field, and we’ve used discipline, toughness, and a competitive spirit to cultivate a culture of growth and brotherhood,” Chemotti said.

“We’re proud of the results so far, but will continue to strive for greatness in order to honor the commitment of our players, our alums, their families, our staff, including the loyalty from associate head coach Paul Richards, and the support of an administration that has invested in our pursuit of excellence. I’m honored to continue leading this program and excited for what lies ahead for Spider Lacrosse,” Chemotti said.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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