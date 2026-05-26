UVA Soccer: Gio Canali named to Brazil U-20 national team roster

UVA Soccer sophomore Gio Canali has been named to the roster for the Brazilian U-20 Women’s National Team and will compete in friendlies in Portugal.

The international friendlies feature matches against Finland (June 3), South Korea (June 6) and Portugal (June 9) across the two-week period.

The matches are in preparation for the upcoming U-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Canali recently competed with the U-20 women’s team in friendlies played in Kansas City against the U.S. U-20 Women’s National Team back in April.

Canali received her first call up with the Brazilian U-20 Women’s National Team in 2023 and has been a fixture with the team since that debut.

Support AFP