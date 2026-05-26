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Home Lynchburg: Police investigating reported threat at E.C. Glass High School
Virginia

Lynchburg: Police investigating reported threat at E.C. Glass High School

Chris Graham
Published date:
lynchburg
Photo: © Gary L Hider/stock.adobe.com

Lynchburg Police responded to a reported threat at E.C. Glass High School that stemmed from a social media post on Tuesday.

The school was placed on a temporary hold, limiting access, per a report from the city PD.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Officer R. Sacks at 434-942-7622.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling (888) 798-5900.

Tips can be submitted online at p3tips.com, via the P3 Tips mobile app, or by texting “CVCS” to 738477 to receive a link to the anonymous tip form.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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