Lynchburg Police responded to a reported threat at E.C. Glass High School that stemmed from a social media post on Tuesday.

The school was placed on a temporary hold, limiting access, per a report from the city PD.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Officer R. Sacks at 434-942-7622.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling (888) 798-5900.

Tips can be submitted online at p3tips.com, via the P3 Tips mobile app, or by texting “CVCS” to 738477 to receive a link to the anonymous tip form.

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