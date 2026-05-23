Donate
Donate
Home Word for the good guys who oppose the Next Era-Dominion merger: Good luck
Politics, Virginia

Word for the good guys who oppose the Next Era-Dominion merger: Good luck

Chris Graham
Published date:
government money
Photo: © jackson/stock.adobe.com

The Florida-based energy conglomerate that wants to buy Dominion Energy isn’t afraid to play dirty to get its way.

And they’re go-o-o-od at it, too.

NextEra Energy, which announced a proposed $66.8 billion all-stock deal to purchase Dominion on Monday, had to publicly distance itself from the CEO of its Florida Power & Light subsidiary, Eric Silagy, who was forced to retire in 2023 amid a run of reports that it had engaged in election manipulation, the outright purchase of favorable media coverage and shady surveillance of journalists who were critical of the company.

ICYMI

Don’t feel bad for Eric Silagy here.

Silagy, appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2019 to a term on the State University System of Florida, was tied, by reporting from the Orlando Sentinel and the Miami Herald, to a group of consultants who spent millions of dollars – in what became known as the “ghost” candidate scandal – to push Florida Power & Light’s political goals.

The money backed five spoiler candidates in State Senate and county commission races in 2018 and 2020, and efforts to oppose a ballot initiative that would have deregulated Florida’s energy market.

It was also reported that Florida Power & Light’s consulting firm paid a veteran ABC News freelance journalist to try to trip up politicians on camera who took stances opposed to the energy company’s interests.

NextEra washed its hands of Silagy, who has also moved on – he now works for the real-estate business of Trump megadonor Stephen M. Ross, the owner of the Miami Dolphins.

This is why you don’t need to feel bad for Eric Silagy.

People like that always land on their feet.

This is what the people philosophically opposed to the NextEra-Dominion deal are going up against.

The opponents have been stressing how the deal still needs approval from state and federal regulators, that the process is expected to take 12-18 months, and that those who are actively opposing the massive data center buildout will use the regulatory process to their political advantage.

They’re going up against real people with the blackest of black hats who have perfected using the process to political advantage.

Good luck.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Gov. Spanberger taking brave stand on behalf of data center developers
2 Augusta County: Argenbright fraud case set for two-day trial in October
3 UVA Lacrosse: Lars Tiffany is out as head coach, and no one knows why, for sure
4 Spanberger vetoes collective bargaining: Who does she think she’s fooling?
5 Winners, losers in the stupid Waynesboro Schools trans bathroom debate

Latest News

Kyle Busch
Etc.

Update: NASCAR star Kyle Busch death caused by pneumonia, sepsis

Chris Graham
mobile home park
Politics, Virginia

What’s missing from the Virginia Manufactured Housing Board: People with lived experience

Chris Graham

Something random from the Friday news release from the governor’s office announcing board appointments got my attention: an appointment to the Virginia Manufactured Housing Board.

john sterling
Baseball

Putting John Sterling’s consecutive-games broadcast streak in perspective

Chris Graham

A friend texted me a stat about the late New York Yankees radio guy John Sterling calling 5,271 consecutive Yankee games over a 30-year stretch, before finally taking a day off in 2019, and my initial thought: a three-game weekend series would wear me out.

data center
Politics, Virginia

Gov. Spanberger taking brave stand on behalf of data center developers

Chris Graham
closed business sign hospital
Virginia

Lawmakers pressing owners over unsafe conditions at senior living apartment complex

Chris Graham
donald trump
Politics, U.S. & World

Donald Trump is officially skipping Don Jr.’s wedding to a maybe liberal socialite

Chris Graham
waynesboro map
Local

Tour the Town, Hiker Fest on the Downtown Waynesboro event schedule

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status