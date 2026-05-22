Rockingham County native Spencer Hatcher is headlining ValleyFest at Massanutten Resort on Saturday.

Hatcher’s debut EP, Honky Tonk Hideaway, features his debut single, “When She Calls Me Cowboy,” a Top 10 Most Added Song at U.S. Country Radio (Mediabase).

The single’s music video has reached No. 1 on Taste of Country’s fan-voted “Top 10 Video Countdown.”

Saving Country Music has our hometown boy-gone-good as “one of the most promising up-and-coming voices in traditional country music.”

Also, Hatcher co-wrote and performed a bluegrass jingle for a nationwide commercial for Mountain Dew Major Melon.

Sounds like he’s kind of a big deal.

More information about the show: click here.

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