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Rockingham County: Spencer Hatcher headlines lineup at ValleyFest

Chris Graham
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Photo: © bernardbodo/stock.adobe.com

Rockingham County native Spencer Hatcher is headlining ValleyFest at Massanutten Resort on Saturday.

Hatcher’s debut EP, Honky Tonk Hideawayfeatures his debut single, “When She Calls Me Cowboy,” a Top 10 Most Added Song at U.S. Country Radio (Mediabase).

The single’s music video has reached No. 1 on Taste of Country’s fan-voted “Top 10 Video Countdown.”

Saving Country Music has our hometown boy-gone-good as “one of the most promising up-and-coming voices in traditional country music.”

Also, Hatcher co-wrote and performed a bluegrass jingle for a nationwide commercial for Mountain Dew Major Melon.

Sounds like he’s kind of a big deal.

More information about the show: click here.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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