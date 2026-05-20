Morning and evening drive times on Interstate 64 on Afton Mountain are often a nightmare of stop-and-go traffic more akin to what you see in parking lots than on a highway.

VDOT is testing a new system that should make it safer for us to get over the mountain on our way to work or home.

The congestion-warning system, which is live today, uses detection sensors installed along the eastbound and westbound mountain grades to continuously monitor traffic speeds and traffic flow.

The way it works: when sensors detect stopped vehicles or significant speed reductions indicating congestion, flashing warning lights automatically activate to alert approaching drivers to use caution and prepare to slow down.

The system is expected to be most active during peak travel periods, when traffic volumes increase along the corridor, and may also activate when incidents such as vehicle crashes or disabled vehicles cause traffic to slow or stop.

By providing advance notice of sudden slowdowns, the system helps reduce the risk of rear-end crashes.

In addition to the congestion warning system, VDOT will upgrade interchange lighting at Exit 99. This portion of the project is scheduled to go under construction by this summer.

Details about both improvements are on the VDOT project page.

Support AFP