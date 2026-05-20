UVA Athletics has named a successor to the former GM for UVA Football, Tyler Jones, but it seems that they’re going out of their way not to call the new guy, Cody Gougler, the new GM for UVA Football.

Gougler, who spent the past five years at Boise State, is officially the new deputy athletics director for external operations, and his role with the football program is, per a press release from UVA Athletics, “sport supervisor.”

More from the release:

“In his role at UVA, Gougler will manage external units, including ticket sales and operations, strategic communications, marketing and fan engagement, creative services, video services, and broadcast and event production as well as lead revenue generation and front office operations.”

That’s a lot of jobs for just one guy there.

Jones, who is headed to Stanford to take over as the chief operating officer of the athletics program there, was the point man for the infusion of cash into UVA Football, and the construction of a front office resembling that of an NFL franchise, which used the money to great effect in a magical 2025 season that saw Virginia go from a 5-7 season in 2024 to 11 wins in a 2025 campaign that included an appearance in the ACC Championship Game.

ICYMI: Tyler Jones archives

Not sure that he did all of that as the mere “sport supervisor,” which sounds like a title that you get in a parks and rec department situation.

“Cody is a gifted leader, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team,” said Carla Williams, the athletics director at UVA. “He brings a strategic mindset, a competitive drive and an innovative approach that will have an immediate impact. Cody’s expertise in revenue generation, roster and cap management, and contract negotiations is especially meaningful in today’s evolving landscape. Virginia Athletics will benefit greatly from his leadership.”

From that quote, Gougler sounds like maybe he will be taking on a lot of what Jones was doing as the GM for football.

In addition to being the “sport supervisor” for UVA Football, Gougler – who has an undergrad degree and MBA from Southeastern Louisiana University – will serve as primary day-to-day contact for the department’s multimedia rights holder, Virginia Sports Properties, and serve on the University Licensing Committee.

“I am incredibly grateful to Dr. Carla Williams for this opportunity and excited to join the outstanding team on Grounds at Virginia,” Gougler said in a statement in the press release. “I look forward to fostering strong relationships across the department and community as we position Virginia as the model for competitive excellence in the future of college athletics. Go ‘Hoos!”

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