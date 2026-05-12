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UVA Football: ACC announces kickoff time for season opener in Brazil

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © Jag_cz/stock.adobe.com

The ACC announced on Tuesday the kickoff time for the home game that UVA Football fans are giving up so that the conference can say it is playing a game in Brazil.

The Virginia-NC State game will have a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

uva football brazil
Graphic: UVA Athletics

It will also be carried on the Virginia Sports Radio Network – the flagship station for which is the MAGA-rific WINA-1070AM.

The press release from UVA Athletics announcing this included a link for tickets, travel packages, cultural events and VIP hospitality.

How tone-deaf can you get, right?

Anywhere, here’s the link.

Check it out – the cheapo package runs $2,495 for a single traveler and $3,295 for two, airfare not included.

Factor in another $1,100 per person for round-trip air travel – and 13 hours there, and more coming back.

And I’d book now, before the war in Iran pushes the airline tickets through the roof.

What am I saying … the only people thinking of actually going to this game in person are the type of people who don’t care about how much things cost.

The rest of us are watching on TV – if we’re not protesting that they took a home game away from us for a publicity stunt.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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