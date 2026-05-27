The only reason I care about what Boomer Esiason thinks about the Jaxson Dart-Abdul Carter dustup over Donald Trump is that Esiason’s weekly interview series airs locally on WVIR-NBC29.

If his show doesn’t come on my TV right after the NBA, MLB and NFL on Sunday nights, Esiason, the vocal Trumper, can tell Black athletes to “stick to sports” all his race-baiting heart desires.

But Gray Media, which owns NBC29, is pulling a Rob Schilling on us – putting a MAGA on the airwaves in Charlottesville to tell us how we get it all wrong.

This is getting tiresome.

So, now they’re in the crosshairs.

“Jaxson Dart wasn’t political at all,” Esiason blustered on his daily radio show on Wednesday, doubling down on his criticism of Carter, the New York Giants linebacker and teammate of Dart, the quarterback and fellow 2025 first-round pick, in the fallout from Dart’s cameo as the emcee for a Trump political rally in New York last week.

ICYMI

Carter, a Black Muslim, criticized Dart, a White guy from Utah who played football at Ole Miss, whose institutional name evokes slavery, for the guest appearance at the Trump rally.

Esiason twisted himself into a pretzel trying to get a point across that Dart was at the event “supporting the president, which is fine, he’s allowed to do that,” while Carter, for raising issue with Dart, had committed a “boneheaded error.”

“Just play football, man,” Esiason said. “Be your best self, be the guy that everybody needs you to be, and be that game-wrecker that you were supposedly at Penn State, and everybody was excited about having you here, and then you pull what you pulled last year on the field and in the locker room, and basically, one of the reasons why a guy lost his job. So yeah, why would you decide to embroil yourself into a social media fight when you didn’t have to do that.”

Right back ‘atcha, Boomer – it’s OK for Jaxson Dart to draw attention to himself by going full-out MAGA after going 4-8 as the starting QB last year?

Maybe the QB sucking was a bigger reason the Giants coach lost his job, but whatever.

The first rule of MAGA is, don’t speak ill of other MAGAs – particularly when there’s a Black guy you can speak ill of.

I don’t care about Boomer Esiason, his radio show, his long-time role on CBS – which feels like a marriage made in heaven now, with that network owned by the MAGA son of a billionaire friend of Trump.

My problem is with Gray Media putting that nose-picking goober on my TV on Sunday nights after stuff I actually want to watch.

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