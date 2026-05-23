MAGA QB Jaxson Dart should just shut up and play football, right?

The bookers for the Trump regime couldn’t find many takers, apparently, in their search for somebody to introduce Donald Trump for a campaign-style rally at a community college on the New York/New Jersey border on Friday, which is how Jaxson Dart, the 2025 first-round pick who led the New York Giants to a 4-8 record as a starter in his rookie season, got the gig.

As you can guess, it’s not going so well for Mr. Dart – with fans, and at least one teammate.

“Thought this sh!t was AI, what we doing man,” Giants linebacker Abdul Carter wrote on his socials, above a repost of a clip of the guest appearance.

Abdul Carter, also a 2025 first-round pick, is Black, and a Muslim.

The Trumpers are working to actively disenfranchise Blacks in the South with the Trump Court’s gutting of the Voting Rights Act.

ICYMI

We know about their attitude toward Muslims (the Trumpers want them to go back to Africa, or wherever).

So, we can see why Abdul Carter might be upset with Dart, a native of lily-White Utah, and an alum of Ole Miss, which only relatively recently in its history banned Confederate flag imagery from its campus.

And, a quick note here on that name, Ole Miss: its origin, dating to 1896, is “from the language of the Ante-bellum ‘Darkey,ʼ who knew the wife of his owner by no other title than ‘Ole Miss.’”

In an interview with the school paper, the person who coined the name, Elma Meek, said she felt the name “connoted all the admiration and reverence accorded the womanhood of the Old South.”

Jaxson Dart doesn’t have to know anything about Elma Meek or the Confederate flags that fans waved proudly at Ole Miss games for decades; that’s the definition of White privilege.

For Dart, quarterback for a moribund NFL team, the cornerstone of yet another rebuild for a franchise not that far removed from being a perennial contender, it’s an “honor” and a “privilege” – his words – to be asked to introduce the president at a political rally.

His reward: in addition to the hits he’s taking online, he found himself gawked at by the increasingly publicly sexually bicurious Trump.

“I’d like to meet you. I’d like to shake your hand,” Trump said of Dart, as the POTUS was about to launch into a weird rant on trans athletes in sports.

“I don’t know, Jaxson, do you think you could play against women, OK? Do you think you’d have any problem? I don’t think so. Don’t get involved, Jaxson. Don’t get involved, Jaxson!” Trump said.

“I’m looking at the legs. He’s this beautiful guy. He’s got legs like tree trunks! This is not a good thing for women. This would not be good. No, it’s no good.”

I’ll agree with Ronny Chieng from “The Daily Show” here.

“I mean, seriously, is Trump a college sophomore? Because if you’ve been paying any attention recently, it looks like he’s been discovering something about himself,” Chieng said, in a report on Trump gawking at a U.S. Coast Guard Academy grad during a speech on Thursday.

“OK, I’m just going to say it. The president needs to f–k a dude, alright? Like, just go for it, Mr. President. I’m not even saying you’re gay. It just seems like something you need to get out of your system, you know.”

Beware that handshake, Jaxson, is all I’ll say there.

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