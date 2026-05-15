UVA Football: ‘Hoos will host Duke on a Friday night in October

The ACC announced its Friday night schedule for the fall football season today, and UVA Football is getting two, including a rematch of the 2025 ACC Championship Game.

The Virginia-Duke game will be played on Friday, Oct. 23, at Scott Stadium.

The press release announcing this tells us that the “game time and television designation will be announced at later date.”

Pro tip: it will be at 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. ET, and it will be on ESPN, ESPN2 or ACC Network.

I’d lean toward The Mothership, and not one of the secondary channels.

The other game is the home opener with Norfolk State, an FCS program that won one game last season, on Friday, Sept. 11.

If they decided to broadcast that one on public access with one camera and no announcers, I don’t know that anybody would have a problem with that.

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