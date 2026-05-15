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UVA Football: ‘Hoos will host Duke on a Friday night in October

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

The ACC announced its Friday night schedule for the fall football season today, and UVA Football is getting two, including a rematch of the 2025 ACC Championship Game.

The Virginia-Duke game will be played on Friday, Oct. 23, at Scott Stadium.

The press release announcing this tells us that the “game time and television designation will be announced at later date.”

Pro tip: it will be at 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. ET, and it will be on ESPN, ESPN2 or ACC Network.

I’d lean toward The Mothership, and not one of the secondary channels.

The other game is the home opener with Norfolk State, an FCS program that won one game last season, on Friday, Sept. 11.

If they decided to broadcast that one on public access with one camera and no announcers, I don’t know that anybody would have a problem with that.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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