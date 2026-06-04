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Home Lynchburg: Suspect who fled courtroom before sentencing now in custody
Virginia

Lynchburg: Suspect who fled courtroom before sentencing now in custody

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © BCFC/stock.adobe.com

A Lynchburg man who fled a courtroom on Monday as he was being sentenced was taken into custody on Wednesday night in Appomattox County.

Terrence Epperson, 21, of Lynchburg, is now being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

According to online court records, Epperson was in Lynchburg Juvenile Domestic Relations Court for a hearing on charges involving an alleged violation of protective order.

Epperson was found guilty and was about to be handed down a 180-day jail sentence when he fled.

According to a press release from the Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office, Epperson was not in custody prior to the sentencing.

Epperson now faces a misdemeanor charge related to the escape.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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