A Lynchburg man who fled a courtroom on Monday as he was being sentenced was taken into custody on Wednesday night in Appomattox County.

Terrence Epperson, 21, of Lynchburg, is now being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

According to online court records, Epperson was in Lynchburg Juvenile Domestic Relations Court for a hearing on charges involving an alleged violation of protective order.

Epperson was found guilty and was about to be handed down a 180-day jail sentence when he fled.

According to a press release from the Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office, Epperson was not in custody prior to the sentencing.

Epperson now faces a misdemeanor charge related to the escape.

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