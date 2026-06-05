Donate
Donate
Home Nelson County approves $8.9M purchase of property: A data center in the offing?
Local

Nelson County approves $8.9M purchase of property: A data center in the offing?

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
data center technology networking
Image © sdecoret – Adobe Stock

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors has approved the purchase of 683 acres of undeveloped land on the Route 29 corridor south of Lovington, less than a mile from Nelson County High School, for $8.9 million.

The county announced the purchase on Thursday, hours after a local Realtor had written about a rumor making the rounds that a data center developer had expressed interest in the property, which was set to go up for sale in a public auction next week.

“It’s apparently data season in many parts of Virginia,” Yvette Stafford wrote on her Substack, Nelsonian.

The press release from the county doesn’t address the plans of the Board of Supervisors regarding the property, which the release notes “represents a strategic investment in an area long identified by county planning efforts as a key location for future economic development because of its transportation access and proximity to existing infrastructure.”

Hmmm.

More from the release:

County officials recognize the public interest surrounding the purchase and are committed to transparency throughout the process. The acquisition allows the county to evaluate future opportunities for this strategically located property, rather than seeing it pass into private ownership without public input.

Over the coming months, the county will conduct additional analysis regarding the property’s opportunities, constraints, infrastructure needs, environmental considerations, and potential public benefits. Citizens will have multiple opportunities to participate in those discussions.

“This is not the end of a process, it is the beginning of one,” said Jessica Ligon, the chair of the Board of Supervisors, per the release from the county. “The purchase simply ensures that Nelson County residents will have a seat at the table in determining the future of this property.”

It seems that county officials are sensitive about the elephant in the room – the data center part of this story.

The release included “several important points” regarding the future of the property:

The acquisition does not approve or commit the county to any specific development project.

No rezoning actions are being proposed as part of this purchase.

Any future use of the property would require public discussion, community input, and appropriate governmental approvals.

County ownership provides greater local control over future outcomes that would not exist under private ownership.

The property can be evaluated for a variety of potential public purposes, including economic development, recreation, infrastructure, or a combination of uses.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Albemarle County: School system employee arrested in child sex crimes case
2 UVA Swimming: Still no contract on file for associate head coach Gary Taylor
3 Why are News Leader stories now showing up on local competitors’ websites?
4 UVA Basketball: Odom gets commitment from Class of 2027 center Mahamadou Landoure
5 Mary Baldwin University names Gary Daynes as new interim president

Latest News

johann grunloh uva basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball: ‘Hoos get home game with Kentucky in SEC/ACC Challenge

Chris Graham
northern virginia
Politics, Virginia

Virginia settles voting rights suit brought by NAACP to protect college students

Chris Graham

The NAACP has won a legal victory for college students in Virginia who want to register to vote in the state’s elections.

ryan odom uva basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Odom adds veteran point guard Jan Vide from LMU

Chris Graham

We’re going to need to wait for the updates to the too-early Top 25s after this latest addition to the UVA Basketball roster, Jan Vide, a 6’6” point guard who averaged 12.1 points and 4.0 assists per game this past season at Loyola-Marymount.

mjf aew worlds end
Etc.

AEW world champ MJF suffered knee injury during title defense in Richmond

Chris Graham
police court law
Virginia

Lynchburg: Suspect who fled courtroom before sentencing now in custody

Chris Graham
solar panels
Virginia

Shenandoah County: Solar-panel company investing $23.8 million in new operation

Chris Graham
Steven A. Samano
Local

Waynesboro Police arrest city man on felony drug, firearm charges

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status