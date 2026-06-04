MSolar Manufacturing is committing $23.8 million toward the development of a new 56,000-suqare-foot solar manufacturing facility in Shenandoah County.

The startup announced the move, and its plans to produce high-efficiency solar modules designed for large-scale energy projects, on Thursday.

The project will create 150 jobs in the Shenandoah County region.

MSolar, launched in 2018, will focus its new manufacturing operation, to be based in Mount Jackson, on the production of solar glass, silicon cells, and heterojunction (HJT) cells, as well as the assembly of completed solar modules.

Once operational, the facility is expected to manufacture more than half a million HJT solar panels annually for utility-scale and commercial energy projects across the United States.

“We’re building the foundation of a vertically integrated solar manufacturing platform here in Virginia,” MSolar CEO Michael O’Connor said. “This factory represents the first step in our long-term strategy to expand domestic solar production and deliver high-performance technology for energy projects. We believe the future of solar will be defined by performance, domestic content, energy security, and top customer service, and MSolar is positioning itself at the center of that transition. We’re excited to grow alongside the Commonwealth as we scale our platform.”

“Shenandoah County is strategically positioned as a great location for manufacturing, as is evident through MSolar’s decision to locate their facility in Mount Jackson,” Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tim Taylor said. “MSolar will add to our diverse array of local businesses, of which manufacturing is a key target sector as outlined in our Economic Development Strategic and Comprehensive Plans.”

“MSolar’s decision to grow in the Shenandoah Valley is a testament to our region’s strong workforce, supply chain, and ability to serve the next generation of American manufacturing,” Shenandoah Valley Partnership Executive Director Dr. Jay A. Langston said. “With a pro-business climate supported by experienced business and local leaders, the Shenandoah Valley Partnership is thrilled to welcome anyone who shares our drive to innovate, adapt, and build a stronger future for the Commonwealth.”

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