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Home UVA Basketball: Odom adds veteran point guard Jan Vide from LMU
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Odom adds veteran point guard Jan Vide from LMU

Chris Graham
Published date:
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UVA Basketball coach Ryan Odom. Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

We’re going to need to wait for the updates to the too-early Top 25s after this latest addition to the UVA Basketball roster, Jan Vide, a 6’6” point guard who averaged 12.1 points and 4.0 assists per game this past season at Loyola-Marymount.

Think: Dallin Hall, who can score in bunches.

A look at Vide’s season numbers shows he didn’t do much from long-range – just 1.1 three-point attempts per game, and he shot 32.3 percent from three.

Vide’s 75.3 percent free-throw rate suggests that he could do more from three, with some work.

He did most of his damage last season in the paint, averaging 7.9 paint points per game, per data from CBB Analytics, ranking in the 96th percentile nationally.

LMU didn’t play a lot of money games last season, but Vide, in their games against NCAA Tournament teams:

  • 28, Saint Mary’s: 14 points, 7-of-14 2FG, 0-of-0 3FG, 0-of-3 FT, four rebounds, no assists/no turnovers
  • 4, Gonzaga: six points, 3-of-11 2FG, 0-of-1 3FG, one rebound, no assists/three turnovers
  • 10, Santa Clara: four points, 2-of-5 2FG, 0-of-1 3FG, 0-of-2 FT, one rebound, two assists/one turnover
  • 31, Santa Clara: six points, 2-of-4 2FG, 0-of-1 3FG, 2-of-2 FT, four rebounds, no assists/four turnovers

Alright, so, not great in those games.

He went for 20+ points four times, had five-plus assists 11 times.

This addition completes the work for 2026-2027.

This is a Top 10 team.

Projected rotation for 2026-2027

Guard

  • 5’10” PG Chance Mallory: 9.3 ppg, 3.4 assists/g, 3:1 assist:turnover ratio, 49.6% 2FG, 34.5% 3FG
  • 6’6” PG Jan Vide: 12.1 ppg, 4.0 assists/g, 46.9% 2FG, 32.3% 3FG
  • 6’7” SG Sam Lewis: 10.6 ppg, 51.0% 2FG, 40.3% 3FG
  • 6’6” SG Christian Harmon: 12.8 ppg, 53.2% 2FG, 34.6% 3FG (Arkansas State)
  • 6’4” SG Jurian Dixon: 15.9 ppg, 45.9% 2DFG, 38.5% 3FG (Cal-Irvine)

Forward/center

  • 6’9” PF Thijs de Ridder: 15.6 ppg, 6.2 rebounds/g, 56.8% 2FG, 35.7% 3FG
  • 6’9” PF Silas Barksdale: four-star recruit in 2025; redshirted last season
  • 7’0” C Johann Grunloh: 7.1 ppg, 5.2 rebounds/g, 2.2 blocked shots/g, 62.1% 2FG, 35.0% 3FG
  • 7’1” C Favour Ibe: four-star prep recruit in 2026

In the mix

  • Elijah Gertrude, a 6’4” former four-star recruit in 2023 who has seen limited action at Virginia in his seasons (medical redshirt in 2024-2025).
  • 6’8” SG Martin Carrere: redshirted at VCU in 2024-2025; limited minutes at Virginia last season. Intriguing prospect who can shoot the lights out from the perimeter.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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