Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Draft Recap: How the Lions addressed their biggest needs

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, and Detroit fans have plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the haul Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell secured in Pittsburgh from April 23-25. After finishing 9-8 and missing the playoffs at the bottom of a highly competitive NFC North, the Lions came into the draft with a clear set of priorities and walked out having largely addressed them.

Some big names had already left Ford Field this offseason, including running back David Montgomery and longtime offensive tackle Taylor Decker. The 2026 draft was Detroit’s chance to fill those holes and inject new talent into Dan Campbell’s roster, with two positions standing out as primary needs: offensive tackle and edge rusher. Here’s a breakdown of what the Lions did over the three days of the draft, and what it could mean for the season ahead.

The Lions’ nine picks – and where they landed

Heading into the draft, the Lions held nine selections, including the No. 17 overall pick in the first round and No. 50 in the second. Detroit didn’t pick in the third round after using that draft capital to move up in 2025 and select wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. However, they were well-armed on Day Three, with two picks each in the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds, and one in the seventh.

Brad Holmes ultimately came out of the weekend with seven players, after some characteristic draft-day maneuvering. The class includes a first-round offensive tackle, a second-round edge rusher, two Michigan products, and depth at corner, linebacker, and edge.

For fans looking to translate that optimism into the 2026 season, the latest online betting promotions on GOAL – a trusted source for betting news and insights – are worth a look, with the Lions already drawing meaningful attention in early NFC futures markets following the draft.

The headline pick: Blake Miller at No. 17

With their first-round selection, the Lions went exactly where many had projected: Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller. The pick directly addresses the void left by Taylor Decker’s release and signals that Penei Sewell will officially shift to left tackle, with Miller stepping in on the right side.

Miller brings a ton of experience to Detroit, four years as a starter at Clemson, almost exclusively at right tackle, and a level of grit that fits the culture Campbell has built at Ford Field. Notably, Miller became the first Clemson offensive lineman selected in the first round of an NFL Draft in the common draft era (since 1967), a small piece of trivia that underlines the rarity of the pick.

The decision to take Miller over Georgia’s Monroe Freeling, another top tackle option mentioned in many pre-draft projections, speaks to the Lions’ priorities: experience, leadership, and immediate readiness over pure upside.

Round 2: Derrick Moore brings a Michigan edge to Detroit

At No. 50 in the second round, Detroit doubled down on their second-biggest need by selecting Derrick Moore, the edge rusher out of Michigan. The pick gives the Lions a clear answer to the question of who would complement Aidan Hutchinson after Al-Quadin Muhammad signed with Tampa Bay in free agency.

Moore is a balanced edge rusher who sets a firm edge with power, and wins as a pass rusher mainly on effort and motor. Like Miller, he carries a high developmental floor and is expected to immediately challenge D.J. Wonnum for a starting role opposite Hutchinson. For Lions fans who grew up watching him in Ann Arbor, the homecoming-to-Detroit angle adds another layer to a pick that already made plenty of football sense.

Michigan connection: Jimmy Rolder joins the class

The Lions tapped Michigan again on Day Three, selecting linebacker Jimmy Rolder in the fourth round. Rolder led the Wolverines in tackles last season with 73 and brought a 4.7% missed tackle rate, strong numbers for a player with only one full season as a starter.

Despite the limited starting experience, Rolder is technically sound, with great instincts, reaction timing, and the ability to flow effortlessly to the football. He projects as an immediate special teams contributor with a legitimate path to compete for a starting WILL linebacker role. He’ll bring violent hitting and coverage versatility against tight ends, exactly the profile Aaron Glenn (and now Kelvin Sheppard) has built the Lions’ defense around.

Filling out the class: Day Three depth

Beyond the Michigan products, the Lions used Day Three to add depth across the secondary and front seven. The class includes cornerback Keith Abney II in the fifth round, a player widely considered a top-100 talent by national draft analysts, who could compete for a nickel cornerback role in his rookie season.

Detroit closed out the draft in the seventh round with Tyre West, an edge rusher out of Tennessee, adding further depth to a position the Lions had clearly targeted as a multi-pick priority through the weekend.

While Lions don’t typically draft for immediate need, this 2026 class shows an aggressive approach to attacking the most obvious roster holes. In the first round, they secured their right tackle of the future. In the second round, they grabbed a high-upside edge. On Day Three, they added depth at linebacker, corner, slot receiver, and a pair of defensive linemen.

What it means going forward

If the early projections are anything to go by, the Lions’ 2026 class is a clear win on paper. They went into the draft with offensive tackle and edge rusher as their biggest needs, and they walked out having addressed both within their first two picks with players who fit the Campbell-Holmes culture and project to contribute right away.

The Michigan and Michigan State connection, much-discussed in pre-draft analysis, didn’t materialize across the board: tackle Matt Gulbin (Michigan State), tight end Marlin Klein, defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny, and kicker Dominic Zvada (all Michigan) didn’t hear their names called by the Lions. But Derrick Moore and Jimmy Rolder give Detroit a meaningful local representation in the class, with both projected to contribute meaningfully as rookies.

With the rookies set to join the veterans for the offseason training program, the competition level ramps up significantly come training camp. For a team that finished 9-8 and just missed the playoffs, this draft class, anchored by a starting right tackle and a developmental edge, could be the difference between another near-miss and a return to the postseason. Detroit fans have reason to feel bullish heading into the 2026 season.

This content is provided for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional advice. AFP editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.

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