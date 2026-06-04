An Albemarle County schools employee has been charged with 11 felonies after a months-long investigation into allegations of sex crimes involving children.

Michael J. Swiney, 37, of Buckingham, was indicted by a grand jury on Monday, and turned himself in to police on Wednesday, according to a report from the Albemarle County Police Department.

Swiney, per the ACPD, faces seven felony counts of aggravated sexual battery, three felony counts of incident liberties, and one felony count of attempted aggravated sexual battery.

He is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

The ACPD tells us that initiated its investigation in January into the matter involving Swiney, who worked most recently at Hollymead Elementary School, and previously at Woodbrook Elementary School, when a victim came forward to report that a staff member at their school had engaged them in inappropriate sexual contact.

The investigation into Swiney revealed three additional juvenile victims who also reported unwanted sexual contact between August 2024 and January 2026.

The county school system sent a letter to parents on Thursday to report that Swiney was placed on leave as soon as it became aware of the allegations against him.

“Because this matter involves an active criminal investigation, student privacy, and personnel issues, there are legal limits on the information we can share. However, ACPS is cooperating fully with law enforcement and will continue to support the investigative process,” the letter, signed by Dr. Matthew Haas, the superintendent of Albemarle County Public Schools, reported.

“We understand that families will have questions. While we cannot comment further on the criminal investigation or personnel matters, we remain committed to supporting our students and maintaining safe learning environments for all,” Haas wrote in the letter.

Police say that due to Swiney’s employment at local schools, detectives have reason to believe that additional victims may exist.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Godfrey with the Albemarle County Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807.

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