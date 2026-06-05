ESPN seems to think UVA Basketball is worthy of a marquee game in its SEC/ACC Challenge.

The TV network announced the matchups for the 2026 Challenge on Friday, and Virginia gets a home game with buhgawd Kentucky, on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The latest ESPN too-early Top 25 for next season has Virginia at #14 and Kentucky at #17; the too-early Top 25 from The Athletic has Virginia at #13 and Kentucky at #20.

I’m thinking the next renderings will move the ‘Hoos up into the Top 10, after the news from last night that Ryan Odom filled his last roster hole, with the commitment of Jan Vide, a 6’6” point guard from Loyola-Marymount who averaged 12.1 points and 4.0 assists per game last season.

Odom easily has a Top 10 team for next season, and he’s scheduling accordingly.

Virginia, in its non-conference schedule, goes on the road to Maryland in mid-November, hits the Bahamas for the high-profile Battle 4 Atlantis later in November, now gets Kentucky at home on Dec. 2, and will meet up with UConn in Madison Square Garden in December.

The ACC schedule, released last week, also gives the ‘Hoos a home-and-home with Duke.

Can it just be basketball season already?

2026 SEC/ACC Men’s Challenge

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Auburn at Clemson

Duke at Florida

Texas at Louisville

Florida State at Tennessee

Wake Forest at LSU

Pitt at Missouri

South Carolina at NC State

Arkansas at North Carolina

Syracuse at Oklahoma

Ole Miss at Virginia Tech

Boston College at Georgia

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Georgia Tech at Mississippi State

Vanderbilt at Notre Dame

Alabama at Miami

Stanford at Texas A&M

Kentucky at Virginia

2026 SEC/ACC Women’s Challenge

Wednesday, Dec. 2

LSU at North Carolina

Louisville at Texas

Miami at Florida

Georgia at SMU

NC State at Ole Miss

Stanford at Auburn

Thursday, Dec. 3

South Carolina at Duke

Notre Dame at Vanderbilt

Tennessee at Virginia Tech

Clemson at Kentucky

Oklahoma at Syracuse

Wake Forest at Arkansas

Missouri at Florida State

Texas A&M at California

Georgia Tech at Alabama

Virginia at Mississippi State

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