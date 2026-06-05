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Home UVA Basketball: ‘Hoos get home game with Kentucky in SEC/ACC Challenge
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UVA Basketball: ‘Hoos get home game with Kentucky in SEC/ACC Challenge

Chris Graham
Published date:
johann grunloh uva basketball
Johann Grunloh. Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

ESPN seems to think UVA Basketball is worthy of a marquee game in its SEC/ACC Challenge.

The TV network announced the matchups for the 2026 Challenge on Friday, and Virginia gets a home game with buhgawd Kentucky, on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The latest ESPN too-early Top 25 for next season has Virginia at #14 and Kentucky at #17; the too-early Top 25 from The Athletic has Virginia at #13 and Kentucky at #20.

I’m thinking the next renderings will move the ‘Hoos up into the Top 10, after the news from last night that Ryan Odom filled his last roster hole, with the commitment of Jan Vide, a 6’6” point guard from Loyola-Marymount who averaged 12.1 points and 4.0 assists per game last season.

Odom easily has a Top 10 team for next season, and he’s scheduling accordingly.

Virginia, in its non-conference schedule, goes on the road to Maryland in mid-November, hits the Bahamas for the high-profile Battle 4 Atlantis later in November, now gets Kentucky at home on Dec. 2, and will meet up with UConn in Madison Square Garden in December.

The ACC schedule, released last week, also gives the ‘Hoos a home-and-home with Duke.

Can it just be basketball season already?

2026 SEC/ACC Men’s Challenge

Tuesday, Dec. 1

  • Auburn at Clemson
  • Duke at Florida
  • Texas at Louisville
  • Florida State at Tennessee
  • Wake Forest at LSU
  • Pitt at Missouri
  • South Carolina at NC State
  • Arkansas at North Carolina
  • Syracuse at Oklahoma
  • Ole Miss at Virginia Tech
  • Boston College at Georgia

Wednesday, Dec. 2

  • Georgia Tech at Mississippi State
  • Vanderbilt at Notre Dame
  • Alabama at Miami
  • Stanford at Texas A&M
  • Kentucky at Virginia

2026 SEC/ACC Women’s Challenge

Wednesday, Dec. 2

  • LSU at North Carolina
  • Louisville at Texas
  • Miami at Florida
  • Georgia at SMU
  • NC State at Ole Miss
  • Stanford at Auburn

Thursday, Dec. 3

  • South Carolina at Duke
  • Notre Dame at Vanderbilt
  • Tennessee at Virginia Tech
  • Clemson at Kentucky
  • Oklahoma at Syracuse
  • Wake Forest at Arkansas
  • Missouri at Florida State
  • Texas A&M at California
  • Georgia Tech at Alabama
  • Virginia at Mississippi State

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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