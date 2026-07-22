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Home Richmond: Suspect in custody in stabbing of Virginia State Police special agent
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Richmond: Suspect in custody in stabbing of Virginia State Police special agent

Chris Graham
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Photo: © Rer and Roll/stock.adobe.com

A man is in custody in connection with the stabbing of a Virginia State Police special agent last week.

Jordan M. Condra, 36, no fixed address, is also a suspect in multiple stabbings of homeless men in Richmond in the early-morning hours on July 18.

At the moment, the only charge on file is related to the incident involving the state trooper.

The incident that began to unfold at 1:30 a.m. on July 18 involved a call in the 200 block of East Marshall Street, where a homeless man sleeping on a bench was stabbed in the chest and suffered serious injuries, and a second incident reported at 6:10 a.m., in the 200 block of East Cary Street, where the victim there, also a homeless man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Richmond Police Department is investigating those stabbings.

U.S. Marshals located the suspect vehicle in the 1800 block of Everett Street at 3:35 p.m.; it was during the attempt at apprehension that Condra stabbed the State Police special agent, who returned fire and struck the suspect multiple times.

Condra suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A second officer, who is a member of the Chesterfield County Police Department, also suffered injuries during the incident, and has been released from the hospital and is continuing to recover.

The VSP special agent continues to recover at this time.

The officer-involved shooting incident remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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