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Home Waynesboro teacher’s aide tried to force hand sanitizer into student’s mouth
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Waynesboro teacher’s aide tried to force hand sanitizer into student’s mouth

Chris Graham
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douglas r. woodside
Douglas R. Woodside. Photo: Waynesboro Police Department

A teacher’s aide in Waynesboro arrested in May in a classroom incident with a fifth-grader had two charges related to the case certified to the grand jury.

Douglas R. Woodside, 67, of Charlottesville, allegedly assaulted a Berkeley Glenn Elementary School student while attempting to discipline the juvenile for a reported classroom disruption, per a report from the Waynesboro Police Department.

A report in the News Leader on Woodside’s appearance in Waynesboro Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court tells us that Woodside is alleged to have grabbed the student and forced hand sanitizer into his mouth in a misguided attempt to get the student to stop talking.

The student, according to the PD, needed medical attention.

The charges involving Woodside, represented in the case by local attorney Thomas Weidner, will go before the grand jury on Sept. 14.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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4 Staunton: Mary Baldwin University put on probation by accreditation body
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