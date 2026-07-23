Waynesboro teacher’s aide tried to force hand sanitizer into student’s mouth

A teacher’s aide in Waynesboro arrested in May in a classroom incident with a fifth-grader had two charges related to the case certified to the grand jury.

Douglas R. Woodside, 67, of Charlottesville, allegedly assaulted a Berkeley Glenn Elementary School student while attempting to discipline the juvenile for a reported classroom disruption, per a report from the Waynesboro Police Department.

A report in the News Leader on Woodside’s appearance in Waynesboro Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court tells us that Woodside is alleged to have grabbed the student and forced hand sanitizer into his mouth in a misguided attempt to get the student to stop talking.

The student, according to the PD, needed medical attention.

The charges involving Woodside, represented in the case by local attorney Thomas Weidner, will go before the grand jury on Sept. 14.

Support AFP







