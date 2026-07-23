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Waynesboro gets approval for planning grant for community kitchen

Chris Graham
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Photo: © Gary L Hider/stock.adobe.com

Waynesboro has received approval for a $14,000 state planning grant for a study evaluating the feasibility of locating a community kitchen at Vector Industries.

The office of Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced the grant on Thursday.

The feasibility study will build on a 2021 study conducted by the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission that indicated a need for a commercial, shared-use agricultural enterprise center in the central Shenandoah Valley.

Per a release from the governor’s office, the Waynesboro Economic Development Authority will focus the planning effort on “evaluating the feasibility of a commercial kitchen in response to demonstrated local business demand.”

Vector Industries, per the release, has expressed interest in expanding commercial kitchen operations within its large facility to support local entrepreneurs and strengthen the region’s food economy.

“Virginia agriculture is the cornerstone of our economy. With the unprecedented challenges facing our farmers, we need to support local innovation and economic development now more than ever,” Spanberger said, in a quote highlighted in the release.

“These investments will help communities identify new opportunities to strengthen local farms, support entrepreneurs, create jobs, and expand the economic impact of Virginia agriculture,” Spanberger said.

The release also announced that Dickenson County and the Town of Clintwood will receive a $35,000 grant to support a countywide agribusiness opportunity scan and a focused feasibility study for a community kitchen.

That study will assess the viability of a Clintwood Community Kitchen and one additional priority project, such as a producer aggregation hub, agritourism initiative, value-added processing, or farm-to-institution supply chain development effort.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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