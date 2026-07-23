Charlottesville: Blasting work scheduled for Friday on water line project

Contractors working on the Ragged Mountain Reservoir to Observatory Water Treatment Plant Raw Water Line Project will perform a controlled blast in the Reservoir Road area in Charlottesville on Friday.

The blast is scheduled to occur between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Before each blast, a localized siren will go off to signal the impending detonation.

Each blast may generate a sound level up to 120 decibels and cause minor localized ground vibrations.

Temporary recreational trail closures will occur on the property.

Background

The blast on the Foxhaven Farm property will make room for a new 36-inch raw water line.

The overall project aims to replace two aging 18-inch raw water pipes that currently transport raw, untreated water from the Ragged Mountain Reservoir to the Observatory Water Treatment Plant with a single 36-inch pipe.

The existing pipes are 70-100+ years old. A detailed routing study for this project was completed in 2021, and easement acquisitions were completed in 2024.

The current branch of pipe that is being worked on will connect the new water piping to the South Fork Rivanna Reservoir to Ragged Mountain Reservoir Raw Water Pipeline Project.

Thalle Construction Company was awarded the project in 2024. The project’s total cost is $61.5 million.

Support AFP







