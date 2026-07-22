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Local animal shelter faces emergency situation with new cat intakes

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © Nastya Revva/Adobe Stock

The Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Animal Shelter is in an emergency situation with respect to the number of cats currently in its care.

The shelter posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday that it had already taken 50 cats in over the past two weeks, and then, just today, had 50 more come in – and with regular stray and owner surrender volume, that’s more than 120 new animals on the premises in the short time span.

“This effectively puts us at a dangerously high census at about 200 percent capacity, and we were already full. We need help,” the shelter said.

How you can help

Fill out a foster application form online or stop by the shelter (1011 Lee Highway, Verona).

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Augusta County sheriff goes rogue, declares he won’t enforce new gun laws
2 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
3 It’s time to clean house at Waynesboro Public Schools: As in, starting over, from scratch
4 Staunton: Mary Baldwin University put on probation by accreditation body
5 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers

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