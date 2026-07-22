Local animal shelter faces emergency situation with new cat intakes

The Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Animal Shelter is in an emergency situation with respect to the number of cats currently in its care.

The shelter posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday that it had already taken 50 cats in over the past two weeks, and then, just today, had 50 more come in – and with regular stray and owner surrender volume, that’s more than 120 new animals on the premises in the short time span.

“This effectively puts us at a dangerously high census at about 200 percent capacity, and we were already full. We need help,” the shelter said.

How you can help

Fill out a foster application form online or stop by the shelter (1011 Lee Highway, Verona).

Support AFP







