I can’t believe it took UVA Athletics this long to get rid of the press box at Scott Stadium and turn it into premium seating for more of the 1 percent.

But that day is here – or, it’s coming, for the 2027 UVA Football season, with the establishment of something they’re calling the 1931 Club.

Renovation of the current press box will begin at the end of the 2026 season, and by the 2027 season opener, the space will be a millionaire’s wet dream – a climate-controlled indoor hospitality space featuring expanded food and beverage selections, flat-screen TVs everywhere, dedicated restrooms and best-in-class service and operations.

They’ll be moving us ink-stained wretches to the north end of Scott Stadium following the 2026 season.

The press release announcing all of this didn’t say where, but currently, what they’re referring to as the “north end of Scott Stadium” is also known as The Hill, which is light on structure, aside from the 6,700-square-foot scoreboard that you can see from the International Space Station.

Maybe they’ll be setting up a tent for us with a table and a couple of chairs.

It’s not like there’s a lot of us left to cover the games anyway, with all the media consolidation they have going on.

The hilarious part to this business: they sent out a press release, expecting the few of us left to hype the details and help sell the damn thing.

Ha!

Not on my dime.

If you’re filthy rich enough to be able to afford seats in this 1931 Club, have your assistant find the link for you.

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