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Home UVA Football: If you’re filthy rich, you can sit in the soon-to-be-former press box next year
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UVA Football: If you’re filthy rich, you can sit in the soon-to-be-former press box next year

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
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Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

I can’t believe it took UVA Athletics this long to get rid of the press box at Scott Stadium and turn it into premium seating for more of the 1 percent.

But that day is here – or, it’s coming, for the 2027 UVA Football season, with the establishment of something they’re calling the 1931 Club.

Renovation of the current press box will begin at the end of the 2026 season, and by the 2027 season opener, the space will be a millionaire’s wet dream – a climate-controlled indoor hospitality space featuring expanded food and beverage selections, flat-screen TVs everywhere, dedicated restrooms and best-in-class service and operations.

They’ll be moving us ink-stained wretches to the north end of Scott Stadium following the 2026 season.

The press release announcing all of this didn’t say where, but currently, what they’re referring to as the “north end of Scott Stadium” is also known as The Hill, which is light on structure, aside from the 6,700-square-foot scoreboard that you can see from the International Space Station.

Maybe they’ll be setting up a tent for us with a table and a couple of chairs.

It’s not like there’s a lot of us left to cover the games anyway, with all the media consolidation they have going on.

The hilarious part to this business: they sent out a press release, expecting the few of us left to hype the details and help sell the damn thing.

Ha!

Not on my dime.

If you’re filthy rich enough to be able to afford seats in this 1931 Club, have your assistant find the link for you.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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