UVA Swimming: Still no contract on file for associate head coach Gary Taylor

The FOIA office at the University of Virginia still does not have a fresh employment contract or reappointment letter on file for Gary Taylor, who is listed on the athletics department website as the associate head coach for UVA Swimming.

This was the word that I got back today from my latest followup on the situation from the FOIA folks:

The University of Virginia has no additional records responsive to your request. This completes the University of Virginia’s response to your FOIA request. This request is now closed.

Taylor, in Year 2 of a two-year probation for emotional abuse of swimmers at two colleges and a local YMCA, was given a one-year contract extension on April 3, 2025 – less than three weeks after the U.S. Center for SafeSport put him on a two-year probation for emotional abuse of athletes at NC State, Auburn and the Piedmont Family YMCA.

What is the U.S. Center for SafeSport?

The U.S. Center for SafeSport is an independent nonprofit created in 2017 by an Act of Congress that gave the body the authority to resolve abuse and misconduct reports for more than 11 million amateur athletes in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement.

The 2025 extension ran out on April 30, so, five weeks ago.

On May 5, the UVA FOIA office answered my first request for an updated contract for Taylor with a copy of his 2025 deal.

I reached out to UVA Athletics to try to figure out what was going on, and was told to direct my questions on the matter back to the FOIA office.

Before I could do so, I got this followup email from the FOIA office, dated May 6:

For clarification purposes, we typically provide what is available in our database pending receipt of a newer/revised record or confirmation that there is no other record by the departmental records custodian. In this case, we are still awaiting a response for a more recent document and will provide that when available.

That was four weeks ago at this point.

Either he signed a fresh contract before April 30, which I’m still going to say is likely, or he didn’t, and the error is that he continues to be listed on the UVA Swimming website as the associate head coach.

It would be helpful if somebody over there could demonstrate that they know what they’re doing and answer this one way or the other.

ICYMI: Gary Taylor placed on two-year probation

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