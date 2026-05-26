UVA Athletics put out a press release on Tuesday to announce the themes for the home football games on the 2026 schedule.
Obviously, it’s a slow news days over there.
When baseball season ends in a few days, the pickings are going to be mighty slim.
If we’re not there already.
Themes?
Here we go:
- Friday, Sept. 11 vs. Norfolk State: Paint the Town Orange, WEAR ORANGE
- Saturday, Sept. 26, vs. Delaware: UVA Strong
- Saturday, Oct. 10 vs. Syracuse: Homecomings, Breast Cancer Awareness
- Friday, Oct. 23 vs. Duke: Family Weekend
- Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Cal: Heroes Appreciation Day
- Nov. 21 vs. North Carolina: Senior Day
Missing here: the theme for the home football game that we lost, the one with NC State, which got moved to Brazil.
Spitballin’ ideas for a theme for that one:
- Turn the TV On
- Fly, Fly Away
- Amazon Grace
I’m sure there are better ones. Drop me a line with your suggestions.