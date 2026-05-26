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Home UVA Football: No news to report, so, the home games have themes, let’s run with that
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UVA Football: No news to report, so, the home games have themes, let’s run with that

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
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Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

UVA Athletics put out a press release on Tuesday to announce the themes for the home football games on the 2026 schedule.

Obviously, it’s a slow news days over there.

When baseball season ends in a few days, the pickings are going to be mighty slim.

If we’re not there already.

Themes?

Here we go:

  • Friday, Sept. 11 vs. Norfolk State: Paint the Town Orange, WEAR ORANGE
  • Saturday, Sept. 26, vs. Delaware: UVA Strong
  • Saturday, Oct. 10 vs. Syracuse: Homecomings, Breast Cancer Awareness
  • Friday, Oct. 23 vs. Duke: Family Weekend
  • Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Cal: Heroes Appreciation Day
  • Nov. 21 vs. North Carolina: Senior Day

Missing here: the theme for the home football game that we lost, the one with NC State, which got moved to Brazil.

Spitballin’ ideas for a theme for that one:

  • Turn the TV On
  • Fly, Fly Away
  • Amazon Grace

I’m sure there are better ones. Drop me a line with your suggestions.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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