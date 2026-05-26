UVA Athletics put out a press release on Tuesday to announce the themes for the home football games on the 2026 schedule.

Obviously, it’s a slow news days over there.

When baseball season ends in a few days, the pickings are going to be mighty slim.

If we’re not there already.

Themes?

Here we go:

Friday, Sept. 11 vs. Norfolk State : Paint the Town Orange, WEAR ORANGE

: Paint the Town Orange, WEAR ORANGE Saturday, Sept. 26, vs. Delaware : UVA Strong

: UVA Strong Saturday, Oct. 10 vs. Syracuse : Homecomings, Breast Cancer Awareness

: Homecomings, Breast Cancer Awareness Friday, Oct. 23 vs. Duke : Family Weekend

: Family Weekend Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Cal : Heroes Appreciation Day

: Heroes Appreciation Day Nov. 21 vs. North Carolina: Senior Day

Missing here: the theme for the home football game that we lost, the one with NC State, which got moved to Brazil.

Spitballin’ ideas for a theme for that one:

Turn the TV On

Fly, Fly Away

Amazon Grace

I’m sure there are better ones. Drop me a line with your suggestions.

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