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Home Staunton: Arcadia Project set to launch second season of summer concert series
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Staunton: Arcadia Project set to launch second season of summer concert series

Chris Graham
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arcadia project
Photo: Adam Rosen

The Arcadia Project is launching the second season of its Downtown Staunton summer concert series, Arcadia Presents, with a performance by The William Hayes Duo on Saturday, June 6, beginning at 6 p.m.

The backdrop will be the former Dixie Theater at 125 E. Beverley St.

The Arcadia Project is a local effort to breathe new life into the theater, with the goal of turning the space into a mixed-use cultural center.

“Even with Phase 1 construction underway inside the building, we wanted to continue our mission of connecting people through culture and creativity,” said Elizabeth Respess, president of the Arcadia Project Board of Directors. “We’re excited to welcome new and familiar faces to the Arcadia Presents tent, and hope you’ll join us this summer for some incredible music and a tour of the building.”

Volunteers will be on hand at the summer concerts to guide folks inside the building, so that visitors can see for themselves the renovation progress first hand starting one half hour before each presentation.

Schedule

  • June 6th @ 6 p.m.:  The William Hayes Duo. William Hayes (accordion) and Pete Echols (bass) look forward to performing Americana, Jazz, Country, and Folk music.
  • June 13th @ 6 p.m.: Institute Street. Enjoy an evening of acoustic Americana, blues, country and traditional ballads for the people. (Matthew Poteat and Joel Hodson)
  • June 20th @ 6 p.m.: Larry Ragland. Inspired by the likes of Lightfoot, Cash & Taylor, Larry’s music is influenced by folk and rock traditions.
  • June 27th, doors @ 6:30 p.m., concert @ 7 p.m.: The Honey Dewdrops. Special ticketed indoor concert at Trinity Church. Blending acoustic guitars, mandolin and clawhammer banjo, while weaving in tight vocal harmonies, Laura Wortman and Kagey Parrish take listeners on a winding, narrative musical journey.
  • July 11th, 6 p.m.: Jo & Ray. Blending heartfelt vocal harmonies with warm acoustic guitar and banjo, Jo and Ray’s music brings an intimate roots-driven energy through their original songs and reimagined folk/Americana classics.
  • July 18th @ 6 p.m.: Heifetz Students. Heifetz students of all ages present solo and small ensemble string pieces – a hootenanny tradition that continues in front of our building!
  • July 25th @ 6 p.m.: Caravanserai Music. Arcadia Project co-founder Thomas Wagner & Caravanserai Music will play some classical music and tunes from other genres, some of which have been featured at their recent concerts.

All concerts, except for the Honey Dewdrops Benefit Concert are free. Tickets for that event are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, and are available at thearcadiaproject.org and thehoneydewdrops.com.

Any at-will donations will go either to the performers in their gratuity jars or to the Arcadia Project to be used towards renovations inside the theater.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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