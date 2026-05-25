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Wayne Theatre to host Ralph Stanley tribute featuring Nathan Stanley

Chris Graham
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nathan stanley
Image: Wayne Theatre

Nathan Stanley, the grandson of the late bluegrass legend Ralph Stanley, is set for a Friday, June 12, date at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro.

Ticket information: click here.

Nathan Stanley is a Dove® Award winner for Bluegrass Album of the Year, a Grammy® nominee, and ICM® Award winner for Best Bluegrass Artist.

In 2006, he performed for Queen Elizabeth II, and in 2011, his single, “White Dove,” featuring Vince Gill, was #1 on the Inspirational country music charts.

Stanley made his stage debut at the Grand Ole Opry at the young age of 2, playing spoons alongside his grandfather and The Clinch Mountain Boys.

Over his career, he has collaborated with music greats including Brad Paisley, George Jones, Marty Stuart, Patty Lovelace, Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs and Gene Watson.

Fun fact: Ralph Stanley and The Clinch Mountain Boys played a show at Waynesboro High School in 2003.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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