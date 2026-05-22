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Home Tour the Town, Hiker Fest on the Downtown Waynesboro event schedule
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Tour the Town, Hiker Fest on the Downtown Waynesboro event schedule

Chris Graham
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Photo: © Gary L Hider/stock.adobe.com

Downtown Waynesboro has two events on the schedule for the next two weeks – Tour the Town, on Wednesday, May 27, and Hiker Fest, which returns on Saturday, June 6.

Starting with Tour the Town, that one is an invitation to local residents to experience Downtown Waynesboro like a tourist.

Participating businesses will offer specials and free gifts and restaurants will showcase their specialties with small bites and drink samples.

Hiker Fest highlights Waynesboro’s connection to the Appalachian Trail and outdoor culture. The festival features live music, outdoor and artisan vendors, food, yoga, educational programming, story time with Not Oatmeal, craft beer, and free breakfast for 2026 Appalachian Trail thru hikers sponsored by The Russell Museum.

Hiker Fest actually kicks off on Friday, June 5, with a hiker feed at Rockfish Gap, and will feature shuttles and free camping for hikers.

“Downtown Waynesboro has really built momentum over the last few years,” said Meghan Murphy, president of Destination Downtown Waynesboro. “Events like Tour the Town and Hiker Fest give people a reason to explore and experience what is happening in Downtown Waynesboro. There’s a lot of energy surrounding downtown right now, and these events really highlight that.”

Additional event details, schedules, and participating businesses can be found at DowntownWaynesboro.org.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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