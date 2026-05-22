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Home Donald Trump is officially skipping Don Jr.’s wedding to a maybe liberal socialite
Politics, U.S. & World

Donald Trump is officially skipping Don Jr.’s wedding to a maybe liberal socialite

Chris Graham
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donald trump
Donald Trump. Photo: © Joshua Sukoff/Shutterstock

Donald Trump has backed himself into a corner, in terms of his golfing plans for the Memorial Day weekend.

POTUS can’t tee it up, right, that he’s announced that he’s skipping the Bahamas wedding involving his eldest son, Don Jr., and a Palm Beach socialite named Bettina Anderson.

Of course he can – and will.

“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday.

Yesterday, Trump said it was “not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran, and other things,” before blaming his thinking on not going to the wedding ceremony on optics.

“That’s one I can’t win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed, by the fake news, of course, I’m talking about,” Trump said.

He’s played 14 rounds of golf since launching the unprovoked war on Iran on Feb. 28.

We’re aware of that data point about his golfing, in part, because the “fake news” has told us so.

Trump ain’t worried about the “fake news.”

I think there’s something going on here about the Bettina Anderson part of this.

Anderson, per her online bio, is a Montessori school alum – Montessori schools are philosophically progressive.

Uh, oh …

She’s also a Columbia grad with a degree in art history, criticism and conservation.

Lib.

She supported the Black Lives Matter movement during the George Floyd protests in 2020, and posted a message to her socials a day before the 2020 presidential election of herself in a mask with a sign reading, “Only you can stop the spread of ignorance.”

Da-yum!

I mean, she’s also the daughter of a Swedish model, and all Don Sr. would care about is, she’s easy on the eyes – her look can remind you of Ivanka, so, that would be a plus to Sr., given what we know he thinks (“piece of ass”) of his daughter’s good looks.

The best part of Don Sr.’s Thursday remarks on skipping the wedding was this awkward bit:

“He’s, uh, and a very, person I’ve known for a long time. And hopefully they’re going to have a great marriage.”

I mean, you can’t beat that, in terms of a well wish.

Son, you’re a very, you know, person that I’ve known for a long time. Good luck with the liberal piece of ass. I’ve got some golf to cheat at.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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