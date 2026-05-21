Ben Cline and John McGuire, of course, voted in favor of what the MAGAs are calling the Stopping Indoctrination and Protecting Kids Act – or what we’re calling the Don’t Say Trans and Forced Outing Bill.

We’re trying to figure out why Eugene Vindman, the supposed Democrat in the Seventh District seat, voted yes on this one.

Is there something to the Seventh District, which was represented by Abigail Spanberger before she stepped aside to run for governor, that turns Democrats into MAGA-lites?

“You are a transphobic monster, and you will not see the light of heaven,” Kara Buchanan wrote on a Bluesky post from Vindman highlighting his new legislation trying to rein in utility costs.

Nobody is going to be paying attention to that now.

Note: the comment that I picked out to illustrate the reaction to the Vindman vote on this, it’s far from being the only one – it’s just the nicest one, if you can believe that.

Vindman was one of eight House Democrats to vote yes on H.R. 2616, which will require schools to forcibly out transgender students, even if doing so would put the student in immediate danger.

“The GOP thinks they can legislate transgender people out of existence with this inhumane Don’t Say Trans bill, but all they’re doing is making life worse for a small minority of already-vulnerable children,” said Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus, a former teacher, and the first gay person of Asian descent in Congress.

“Most children go to their parents when they need help or are struggling – including transgender children – but not all parents are accepting,” Takano said. “The forced outing provision of this bill puts teachers in an impossible situation by requiring them to out trans kids to their parents in certain situations – even if the teacher knows the student will likely face physical abuse.

“Students like these are who Republicans want to put in immediate physical danger with this bill,” Takano said.

Well, Republicans, and then, also Eugene Vindman – along with, from the Democratic side, Henry Cuellar (Texas), Donald Davis (North Carolina), Cleo Fields (Louisiana), Laura Gillen (New York), Vicente Gonzalez (Texas), Marcy Kaptur (Ohio) and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Washington).

The bill passed the House by a 217-198 vote, which leaves 20 House members in the “not voting list,” including six Democrats – Angie Craig (Minnesota), Jonathan Jackson (Illinois), Julie Johnson (Texas), Jared Moskowitz (Florida), Richard Neal (Massachusetts) and Bennie Thompson (Mississippi).

Meaning, you could have just sat this one out, and nobody would have thought anything about it; meaning, Vindman must have wanted it known that he’s on the side of the anti-trans monsters.

Not that he’s exactly owning up to it.

Vindman hasn’t commented publicly on the vote, which is why his critics had to hijack his post on utility-rates legislation to get their shots in.

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