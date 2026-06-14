Last Week in Rob Schilling: Hope nothing bad happened to our favorite MAGA host

Not sure what’s going on here, but Charlottesville-based WINA only posted two episodes of “The Schilling Show” last week – the Monday and Tuesday shows.

I’ve done some interwebs sleuthing, and I’m not seeing anything about the host, California MAGA transplant Rob Schilling, being sick or dealing with anything family-wise, so, fingers crossed there.

He’s an ass, but nobody deserves to have bad things happen to them.

There was no indication on the Tuesday show that Schilling wasn’t going to be around the rest of the week.

Ol’ Rob was his usual bloviating self.

Sometimes the show will get pre-empted because WINA is the flagship station of UVA Athletics, and there’s a game, but, no UVA games last week.

Maybe the guy who posts the shows to the WINA website had the rest of the week off.

WINA does seem more and more these days like a shoestring operation.

Highlight(s)

Schilling had a guy on the Monday show to complain for an entire segment about the political injustice done to the bloated former reality TV doofus Spencer Pratt, which, great hard-hitting local Charlottesville news talk there.

The only other thing worth noting here from the abbreviated “week” was Schilling’s rant on something called the Hot Rotisserie Chicken Act, which is an actual real thing.

Schilling, being who he is – a dense guy, with reading-comprehension issues – tried to make this piece of interesting legislation about Mark Warner, because last week, Warner, running for re-election to the U.S. Senate, signed on as a co-sponsor.

The original sponsors of the bill are Democrats John Fetterman, R-Pennsylvania, and Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, and Republicans Jim Justice and Shelley Moore Capito, both of the R-West Virginia persuasion.

The legislation, per a press release from those original sponsors, is “to give people the option to put a healthy, protein-dense choice on the table that actually tastes good and doesn’t take an hour and a half to cook,” per Justice, in a quote in the release.

“Allowing SNAP recipients to purchase hot rotisserie chicken is a simple, practical step to make the program work better for the people it serves,” said Capito, per the release. “For seniors, working families, and those without reliable access to cooking equipment, this is about convenience and dignity.

“With multiple states — including West Virginia — already requesting flexibility in this area, this bill brings SNAP in line with real-world needs while making smart, efficient use of taxpayer dollars,” Capito said.

Two other Republicans – David McCormick, R-Pennsylvania, and Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi – have added their names as co-sponsors since the bill was first introduced in April.

I’m not sure too many people out there would put Jim Justice, Shelley Moore Capito, Dave McCormick and Roger Wicker on the left of center, but anyway, Rob Schilling is gonna Rob Schilling.

“This is clearly a vote-buying scheme from a desperate senator and a desperate political party,” was Schilling’s attempt at astute political analysis.

Which of the group of Democrats and Republicans among the co-sponsors, and which of the two political parties, is the “desperate” one here, you wonder?

Maybe that’s what happened to Rob – he sent himself on assignment to the Costco on 29 to try some of the rotisserie chicken, and he got lost in the cereal aisle, which, I mean, they got a lot of cereal there, among other things that they have a lot of, so, understandable.

Anyway, good on old Rob Schilling, for having made it through life never having had to know what it’s like to have to go without, to be able to snark on those not as privileged as he has had the fortune to be.

There are millions of us who weren’t born with a silver foot in our mouth, and we get it – it doesn’t make sense for people who are doing OK to want to punish people who are struggling.

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