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Home Augusta County Community Academy: A window into the day-to-day in local government
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Augusta County Community Academy: A window into the day-to-day in local government

Chris Graham
Published date:
Augusta County
Image: © Rex Wholster/stock.adobe.com

You might be expecting me to snark on the news that Augusta County is bringing back its Augusta County Community Academy, a program that aims to give residents a behind-the-scenes look at local government.

Can’t do it.

I’ve done things like this in the past – a citizens police academy in Staunton, various ride-alongs with local cops and fire and rescue departments.

All were enlightening.

As were my years roaming the Augusta County Government Center and the city halls in Staunton and Waynesboro, pestering administrators, managers, assistants, planners and the like as I dove into the details of the local news.

This program will try to compress what local government does on a daily basis into seven sessions beginning in August.

Per a press release from the county government, “sessions will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6-9 p.m. at locations throughout Augusta County, allowing participants to experience government operations firsthand.”

“Topics include county administration, public safety, budgeting and taxation, emergency services, courts and the justice system, parks and recreation, libraries, community partnerships, and planning for future growth.”

Applications are now being accepted for the 2026 cohort and are due by July 17.

If you’ve got time free on Tuesday evenings, I’d say, go for it.

“The Community Academy gives residents more knowledge and, we hope, will encourage them to become active participants in local government,” said County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald, a genial guy, in my experience.

“When people better understand how county services are delivered and how decisions are made, they are more equipped to engage, volunteer, serve on boards and commissions, and help shape Augusta County’s future. Seeing graduates from our first class take that next step has been one of the program’s greatest successes,” Fitzgerald said.

Indeed, per the press release, at least, two members of the first cohort of the Augusta County Community Academy, which was rolled out for the first time last summer, have joined county boards and commissions.

One participant from the 2025 class said of the program:

“Meeting the people who manage these programs, and seeing their intelligence, skill, and passion for Augusta County made me appreciate how lucky I am to be living here. It will enable me to be a very positive ambassador for Augusta County.”

It’s still my policy to not want to trust people who go to work wearing a suit, but otherwise, sure.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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